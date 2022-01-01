Aziz EL OUAHBI

De formation supérieure et polyvalente en droit, en commerce, en management et administration des affaires, ayant 3 ans d’expérience en tant que commercial et 3 ans en tant que responsable commercial et marketing, je maîtrise les outils informatiques, et deux langues étrangères.
Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Management de la Force de Vente
Management des ressources humaines
Management de projet
Audit
Juriste d'entreprise
Coaching
E-Commerce
Responsable Commercial
Chef de produit
Chef de projet
communauty management
audit management
SARI
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
SEO
Administration des ventes
Webmarketing
Commerce international