Aziz EL OUAHBI

FÈS

En résumé

De formation supérieure et polyvalente en droit, en commerce, en management et administration des affaires, ayant 3 ans d’expérience en tant que commercial et 3 ans en tant que responsable commercial et marketing, je maîtrise les outils informatiques, et deux langues étrangères.


Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Management de la Force de Vente
Management des ressources humaines
Management de projet
Audit
Juriste d'entreprise
Coaching
E-Commerce
Responsable Commercial
Chef de produit
Chef de projet
communauty management
audit management
SARI
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
SEO
Administration des ventes
Webmarketing
Commerce international

Entreprises

  • Association AL JAWAHIR - Président

    2015 - maintenant Président de l'association AL JAWAHIR, une association qui regroupe deux quartiers a Hay EL AMRJA, un poste de bénévol au profits des habitants ayant pour objectifs la prise en charge des préoccupations sécuritaires, sociales, et environnementales.

  • ARTS2MAROC SARL AU - CEO

    2014 - maintenant LES "ARTS2MAROC' SARL est une entreprise de la promotion de l'artisanat et artisans du Maroc.

  • Marketus-Meditel - Commercial

    2011 - 2011 l'animation de la solution entreprise pour Meditel B to B :
    La Compagne marketing de l'Eté

  • CFQMA Fès - Responsable Commercial et Marketing

    2011 - 2014 Responsable Commercial et Marketing au Centre de la Formation en Métiers de l'Artisanat Batha-Fès, le CFQMA
    Rattaché au directeur du centre, et membre de la direction de CFQMA, Ma mission consiste à promouvoir les Produits de 25 métiers de l'artisanat Marocaine B to B et B to C et participer à la gestion du centre, pour cela j'assure :

    * La gestion commerciale, des show-rooms dédiés à la vente de dits produits ;
    * l'assurance du Marchandising au sein de show-rooms (référencement des articles, prix, présentation, exposition....) ;
    * La reddition de compte avec chaque artisan à la fin du mois ;
    * La gestion du stock des show-rooms (Base de données produits : réf/prix, état des entrées, état des sorties, et l'inventaire) ;
    * La préservation des documents liés à la gestion commerciale, la gestion du stock, et à la comptabilité ;
    * le reporting commercial mensuel et annuel
    * l'accueil des touristes visiteurs du centre ;
    * la participation à la gestion du centre de formation en tant que responsable du pôle commercial et membre de la direction à travers l'exécution des autres taches par ordre du directeur du centre
    * L'élaboration d'une étude Marketing et d'un plan d'action ;
    * L'exécution du plan d'action pour atteindre les objectifs Commerciales et Marketings
    * L'élaboration des supports de communication (prospectus, catalogues, carte visite, réseaux sociaux, site web, projet e-commerce) ;
    * La gestion des subordonnées (vendeur(s)es, Magasinier, Sécurités, femmes et agents de ménage... ;
    * L'organisation et la participation aux expositions ;
    * Management d'une communauté réseaux sociaux ;
    * Chef de projet, réalisateur et Administrateur du site web e-commerce OS (www.forartisan.com) ;
    * prospection et développement du partenariat avec les prestataires de services (agence web, transporteurs... ;
    * La vielle concurrentielle, et la remonte des informations sur les prix de produits, marché, et les concurrents ;
    * Prospection et développement du partenariat avec nos clients particuliers et professionnelle (touristes, Riads, hôtels, maisons d'hôtes, écoles...) ;
    * Fidélisation de la clientèle et développement du chiffre d'affaire

  • GROUPE ABROUN - Commercial Responsable de produits Ameublement

    2009 - 2010 Commercial Responsable de produits Ameublement et commercial de produits Electroménager :
    * La prise en charge des clients
    * Force de vente
    * Suivie de processus commercial
    * Veille concurrentielle

  • Palmeraie Holding - Chargé de Clientèle

    Casablanca 2008 - 2009 * vente de produits d'ameublement et de décoration
    * Accueil et conseil des clients, accueil téléphonique ;
    * Suivi de processus commercial (devis, commande, facture et recouvrement ;
    * Gestion de fond de caisse, clôture de caisse sur SARI et envoie de données à la direction ;
    * Management des subordonnées

  • Mafcom-IAM - Agent Commercial B to B

    2007 - 2008 B to B et B to C prospecteur sur terrain et vendeur de produits et de services de Maroc Telecom (Abonnement Fixe, Fax, Internet et Mobile) sur la Zone, Tanger, Tetouan, Assilah, et Larache.

  • Autoroutes du Maroc - Caissier Adjoint de receveur Chef

    Rabat 2004 - 2006 Receveur
    Guichetier

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion De Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 2009 - 2011 DCESS-MAA

    DCESS-MAA est un Diplôme de cycle d'étude supérieur spécialisée en Management et administration des affaires.

  • Faculté Des Sciences Juridiques, Economiques Et Sociales (Fès)

    Fès 1998 - 2002 Licence en Droit Privé

    Licence en Droit Privé de la Faculté des Sciences Juridiques, Economiques et Sociales de Fès

