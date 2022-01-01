Aziz IKHLAF

Contribute in a changing environment to the efforts of the company through better management of rivers value creation and achieve advantage through perfect configuration of resources and competences with the aim of fulfilling stakeholders expectations.



Guide our thinking given the global economy towards essential concepts allowing the company to move up the value chain and continually rethink its activities by adopting an open business model.



Mes compétences :

Finance

Sales

Remedial Management

Corporate Strategy

Corporate Social Responsibility

Business Strategy

Leading Change

Project Management

Team Building

Operations Management

Strategic HR

Strategic Marketing

Marketing B2B

QES

Risk Management

Mergers And Acquisitions

Lean Management

Open Business Models

Blue Ocean Strategy

Corporate Valuation

Credit Management

Supply Chain

ISO Certification Competences