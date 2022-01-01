Julie IMBERT

Graduate from the Toulouse Business School, with more than two years of experience in project management and marketing, I am currently in charge of marketing and communication activities development within Zodiac Galleys Europe, business unit of Zodiac Aerospace Group.
Diplômée de la Toulouse Business School, avec plus de deux ans d'expérience dans la conduite de projets et le marketing, je suis en charge du développement des activités marketing et communication au sein de Zodiac Galleys Europe, filière du groupe Zodiac Aerospace.
Mes compétences :
Informatique bureautique
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Team work
Project Management
web site management
synergy management
international project management
animation movie realization coordination
analytical skills
Supply Chain
Strategic Management
Responsible for the creation
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Market analysis
Business Development
Apple iWork