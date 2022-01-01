Menu

Julie IMBERT

Graduate from the Toulouse Business School, with more than two years of experience in project management and marketing, I am currently in charge of marketing and communication activities development within Zodiac Galleys Europe, business unit of Zodiac Aerospace Group.

Diplômée de la Toulouse Business School, avec plus de deux ans d'expérience dans la conduite de projets et le marketing, je suis en charge du développement des activités marketing et communication au sein de Zodiac Galleys Europe, filière du groupe Zodiac Aerospace.

Informatique bureautique
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Team work
Project Management
web site management
synergy management
international project management
animation movie realization coordination
analytical skills
Supply Chain
Strategic Management
Responsible for the creation
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Market analysis
Business Development
Apple iWork

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Marketing and strategy support

    Plaisir 2016 - maintenant Main activities :
    - Development of marketing and communication activities within the business unit (assessment of current situation, processes definition, tools creation ...)
    - Support strategy definition (market analysis, company diagnosis ...)
    - Support operational activities with market insights
    - Support synergies and co-creation projects with customers

  • Zodiac Aerospace - Marketing analyst

    Plaisir 2015 - 2016 Final internship within a Zodiac team dedicated to cabin products innovation.

    Objective: perform an airline market segmentation focusing on cabin interiors and in-flight services.

    Main realizations:
    - Extensive market study (≈200 Airlines, more than 25 parameters) & airlines segmentation
    - Business perspectives identification
    - Marketing tools creation (sets of user oriented databases and booklets)
    - Results sharing and joint marketing effort initiation within the company

    Participation to creativity sessions and innovation activities, including organizing and leading creativity sessions based on marketing insights and analysis results.

  • Liebherr Aerospace Toulouse - Junior Consultant

    2014 - 2014 As part of my Master program: 3 weeks consultant mission within a 40 students team.

    Objective: to provide Liebherr with a market analysis and strong propositions for business development.

    Main responsabilities:
    - Project co-management: planning, coordination, communication with the customers and the delegated professors
    - Diagnosis and solutions co-presentation to the customers

    Main team realisations:
    - Industry overview and attractiveness
    - Technological comparison with Liebherr specificities and attractiveness
    - Action plan proposal
    - Business model proposal

  • Airbus Group - Project manager assistant

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 Trans-programs quality improvement project, by focusing on human performance (workmanship)

    Main responsibilities:
    - Project co-management: planning, network, presentation to key stakeholders.
    - Project strategy co-elaboration Airbus wide.
    - Responsible of synergy management for quality cross-programs projects.

    Main realizations:
    - Pilot: immersion on site, interviews, benchmark, workshops animations
    - Solution definition: training, awareness, high level directives
    - Partnership with Lycée Airbus and animation movie realization coordination.

  • SkwaSoft - Assistante marketing et communication

    2012 - 2012 Marketing study
    Participation to a communication plan and marketing strategy elaboration.

  • Le Petit Tou - Vice-president

    2012 - 2013 Free city-guide for the Toulouse population – 100 000 copies

    Main responsibilities:
    - Bureau member and responsible of a 50 persons team.
    - Redaction unit director.
    - Responsible for the creation, publishing & brand image of the guide.
    - Responsible of a management tool design.

    Main realizations:
    - Edition of a 300p guide, at 100 000 copies.
    - Events: new edition launch day, partners cocktail, reduced rate evenings, press conference...
    - Communication: web site management (20 000 visits/month), competitions, iPhone app ...
    - Commercial activities: field and advertising insert sales.

    Budget : 85 000 €

  • JPI Conseil - Secrétaire

    2011 - 2011

  • University Of Ljubljana - Faculty Of Economics (Ljubljana)

    Ljubljana 2015 - 2015 Exchange student

    Field of study:
    - Corruption development
    - How to do business with China
    - IT project management
    - Sustainable tourism
    - Socio-economic development & contemporary Slovenia

  • Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2011 - 2015 Master in management

    Aerospace management specialisation:
    - Overview of aerospace and aeronautical markets
    - Technical and commercial terminology
    - Key economic and technological issues
    - Marketing awareness: aerospace marketing, e-business in aviation, legal framework and contract management
    - Finance awareness and specifities of low cost carriers
    - Procurement & supply chain management, management of operation

  • Lycée Massena Prépa littéraire

    Nice 2008 - 2011 Licence d'histoire

  • Lycée Costebelle (Hyeres)

    Hyeres 2005 - 2008 Bac S

