Aziz MADAOUI
Aziz MADAOUI
LOUVECIENNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COMPAREX Algeria
- Directeur Technique
LOUVECIENNES
2011 - maintenant
IT2S
- Responsable Service & Intégration
2009 - 2011
Net-Skills
- Responsable du pole IBM
2007 - 2009
Cevital
- Ingénieur en informatique
2007 - 2007
Solegaz
- Administrateur de messagerie
2004 - 2007
Formations
Ecole National Superieur D'Informatique (Alger)
Alger
1996 - 2002
Réseau
Djamel AOUIMEUR
Farid AMGHAR
Fethi BOUHADDI
Hakim BENCHAOUCH
Hermann AMBE
Leila DADOU
Maamar KHEDIMI
Owis SENINI
Samir SAIDJ
Sof TALEB