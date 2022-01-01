Menu

Aziz MADAOUI

LOUVECIENNES

Entreprises

  • COMPAREX Algeria - Directeur Technique

    LOUVECIENNES 2011 - maintenant

  • IT2S - Responsable Service & Intégration

    2009 - 2011

  • Net-Skills - Responsable du pole IBM

    2007 - 2009

  • Cevital - Ingénieur en informatique

    2007 - 2007

  • Solegaz - Administrateur de messagerie

    2004 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole National Superieur D'Informatique (Alger)

    Alger 1996 - 2002

