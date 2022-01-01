Menu

Aziza ZOUINE

WIEKEVORST

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
image analysis
Western Blotting
SDS
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
HPLC
ELISA
Autocad
Aspen Plus

Entreprises

  • culture in vivo à nivelles - Formation biotechnologie

    2014 - 2014

  • Cenexi - Technicienne Chimiste QC

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2013 - 2014

  • Procter & Gambel - Assistante de laboratoire

    2013 - 2013

  • Materials & Design Innovation - Travail fin d'etude

    Torrente 2012 - 2012

  • veramtex - Stage

    2009 - 2009

Formations

  • ISIB Institut Supérieur Industriel De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2005 - 2012 ingénieur industriel en chimie

Réseau