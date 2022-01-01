Aziza ZOUINE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
image analysis
Western Blotting
SDS
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
HPLC
ELISA
Autocad
Aspen Plus
Entreprises
culture in vivo à nivelles
- Formation biotechnologie
2014 - 2014
Cenexi
- Technicienne Chimiste QC
Fontenay-sous-Bois 2013 - 2014
Procter & Gambel
- Assistante de laboratoire
2013 - 2013
Materials & Design Innovation
- Travail fin d'etude
Torrente2012 - 2012
veramtex
- Stage
2009 - 2009
Formations
ISIB Institut Supérieur Industriel De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles2005 - 2012ingénieur industriel en chimie