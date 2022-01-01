Menu

Barbara LENOIR

Villeurbanne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Gerflor - KAM PRESCRIPTION GRANDS PROJETS IDF

    Villeurbanne 2016 - maintenant

  • POLYREY - RESPONSABLE PRESCRIPTION LOGEMENTS ET COLLECTIVITES IDF

    2015 - 2016

  • FORBO FLOORING SYSTEMS - CHARGEE D'AFFAIRES ILE DE FRANCE

    REIMS 2010 - 2015

  • AUBADE - ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE

    2003 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :