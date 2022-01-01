Menu

Bassem RAJHI

TUNIS-VILLE

En résumé

??? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ? ??
???


????????????????? ORIGINAL PROFILE ©


-?-?-’?\????\°»Born to be 7agar«·°/????/’?-?-?-?

???? G?M?-?V?? ?

´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´¶¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´¶¶¶´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´´
´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´¶¶¶´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´´
´´¶¶´´´¶¶´´´´¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶´´´´¶¶´´´¶¶´´
´¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶´
¶¶´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´¶¶
¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶
´´¶¶¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶´¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶¶´
´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´´¶¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶¶´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´¶¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´¶´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶´¶¶´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´¶¶´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´
´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´
´´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´´
´´´´¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´¶¶¶´´´´
´´´´´´¶¶´´´¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶´´´¶¶´´´´´´
´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶´´¶¶´´´´´´
´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´¶¶¶¶´´´´´´´´

------------------- > -?-?-’?\????\°»Born to be 7agar«·°/????/’?-?-?-? < -------------------
_______$$$$$$$$$$$$$$_____
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
___________$$$$$$_________
_________$$$$$$$$$$_______
__________________________
__________________________
______$$$$$_______$$$$$___
____$$$$$$$$$___$$$$$$$$$_
___$$$$$$$$$$$_$$$$$$$$$$$
___$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
____$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$_
______$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$___
________$$$$$$$$$$$$$_____
__________$$$$$$$$$_______
___________$$$$$$$________
____________$$$$$_________
_____________$$$__________
______________$___________
__________________________
_______________________

Entreprises

  • SEE - Chef de ligne

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :