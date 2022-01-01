Menu

Bassem STEPHAN

  • Nexans France
  • Export Sales Manager

Liban Cables unit, Lebanon

Entreprises

  • Nexans France - Export Sales Manager

    Commercial | Liban Cables unit, Lebanon 2019 - maintenant  Responsible of Nigeria, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, and UAE Markets
     Elaborate the sales strategy based on results achieved in past years and business plan
     Manage the interface with plant and take the constraints into account
     Actively monitored key performance metrics, identified challenges, and created new solutions applying proven problem-solving techniques.
     Grew CRM utilization rate and with long term pipeline forecasting

  • Nexans France - Operation excellence Champion

    Direction générale | Liban Cables unit, Lebanon 2015 - 2019  Applying the OEE system to measure the performance
     Design the annual roadmap of operational excellence and 5S and follow up on the implementation in the plant and support functions
     Implemented 8 D problem solving in the plant
     Use the Lean Manufacturing tools (DMAIC, Problem solving, etc.) to coach and lead projects in the plant and business office
     Reduce the operating working capital by reducing WIP and designing flow manufacturing based on KANBAN system
     Designed and implement the flow manufacturing project for 4 high runner stock cables using KANBAN
     Reduced transportation cost by shifting from Diesel forklift to electrical stacker.

  • Liban Cables S.A.L a Nexans Company - First Line production manager

    Production | 2012 - 2019 Managing a team of 85 peoples and 5 supervisors

  • National Paper Product Co. - Production Unit Head

    2010 - 2012 Production
    * Managing the operation process of production
    * Increased productivity 20%, and reduced the Waste from 11.1%YTD 2010 to 8.7 % YTD 2011

    Operational Excellence
    * Results driven through people participation. Lead by example
    * Traduce the Plant Budgeted Plan into action plans that deliver results
    * Preparing the feasibility study of new machines based on the loading capacity for 3 years and business plan in terms of output, savings, waste and manpower
    * Success in 5S implementation and continuous improvement, NPPC position was ranked the highest in the INDEVCO Group Index of Excellence
    * Certified Green Belt in Lean Sigma from RITCOM

  • ArcelorMittal - R&D Engineer

    2009 - 2009 Graduation Project: Improvement of the Manufacturing Process of Stamping Steel

    * Metallurgical study about the Influence of high heating ratio, small soaking times on an Aluminum Killed Steel in addition to the hardness measurement, grain size & mechanical properties

    * The improvement was obtained by proposing a shorter annealing cycle with smaller soaking times

  • National Paper Product Co. - Maintenance Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Training course: ISO 9001:2008, highlighting the basic requirements of quality management system & introducing the process mapping as well.

    * Preventive Maintenance Program development & implementation.
    * Establishing Work Flow procedures, KPI’s of the Department.
    * Performing the different maintenance activities on field.
    * Study of the projects feasibility related to specific parts of the Company Business Plan.

  • Philips Applied Technology - Process Modelling Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Internship:Improvement of the Philips Rotary Shavers using the FEM simulation of the skin numerical model in shaving process

    * Complete the skin numerical model by mechanically modeling the attachment to the skull, and the realistic boundary condition of the Face.
    * Simulation of the skin deformation on Mentat MARC.
    * Validating the numerical model of the face by comparing the resulting stiffness of the face numerical model to the experimental one

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne maintenant

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2009 - 2009 Formation Supplémentaire: Ingénieur d'Affaires

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2007 - 2009 Ingénieur Mécanique Conception

