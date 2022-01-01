Bassem STEPHAN

-
Commercial | Liban Cables unit, Lebanon
2019 - maintenant
Responsible of Nigeria, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, and UAE Markets
Elaborate the sales strategy based on results achieved in past years and business plan
Manage the interface with plant and take the constraints into account
Actively monitored key performance metrics, identified challenges, and created new solutions applying proven problem-solving techniques.
Grew CRM utilization rate and with long term pipeline forecasting
Nexans France
- Operation excellence Champion
Direction générale | Liban Cables unit, Lebanon
2015 - 2019
Applying the OEE system to measure the performance
Design the annual roadmap of operational excellence and 5S and follow up on the implementation in the plant and support functions
Implemented 8 D problem solving in the plant
Use the Lean Manufacturing tools (DMAIC, Problem solving, etc.) to coach and lead projects in the plant and business office
Reduce the operating working capital by reducing WIP and designing flow manufacturing based on KANBAN system
Designed and implement the flow manufacturing project for 4 high runner stock cables using KANBAN
Reduced transportation cost by shifting from Diesel forklift to electrical stacker.
Liban Cables S.A.L a Nexans Company
- First Line production manager
Production |
2012 - 2019
Managing a team of 85 peoples and 5 supervisors
National Paper Product Co.
- Production Unit Head
2010 - 2012
Production
* Managing the operation process of production
* Increased productivity 20%, and reduced the Waste from 11.1%YTD 2010 to 8.7 % YTD 2011
Operational Excellence
* Results driven through people participation. Lead by example
* Traduce the Plant Budgeted Plan into action plans that deliver results
* Preparing the feasibility study of new machines based on the loading capacity for 3 years and business plan in terms of output, savings, waste and manpower
* Success in 5S implementation and continuous improvement, NPPC position was ranked the highest in the INDEVCO Group Index of Excellence
* Certified Green Belt in Lean Sigma from RITCOM
ArcelorMittal
- R&D Engineer
2009 - 2009
Graduation Project: Improvement of the Manufacturing Process of Stamping Steel
* Metallurgical study about the Influence of high heating ratio, small soaking times on an Aluminum Killed Steel in addition to the hardness measurement, grain size & mechanical properties
* The improvement was obtained by proposing a shorter annealing cycle with smaller soaking times
National Paper Product Co.
- Maintenance Engineer
2009 - 2010
Training course: ISO 9001:2008, highlighting the basic requirements of quality management system & introducing the process mapping as well.
* Preventive Maintenance Program development & implementation.
* Establishing Work Flow procedures, KPI’s of the Department.
* Performing the different maintenance activities on field.
* Study of the projects feasibility related to specific parts of the Company Business Plan.
Philips Applied Technology
- Process Modelling Engineer
2008 - 2009
Internship:Improvement of the Philips Rotary Shavers using the FEM simulation of the skin numerical model in shaving process
* Complete the skin numerical model by mechanically modeling the attachment to the skull, and the realistic boundary condition of the Face.
* Simulation of the skin deformation on Mentat MARC.
* Validating the numerical model of the face by comparing the resulting stiffness of the face numerical model to the experimental one