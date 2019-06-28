Retail
Béatrice BOSSON
Béatrice BOSSON
PC PLATRET
Logistique
REIGNIER
PC PLATRET
- Logistique
Production |
1977 - 2019
Logistique
A la retraite depuis le 28 juin 2019
Formations
Lycée Guillaume Fichet
Bonneville
1974 - 1977
Techniques administratives
Béatrice BOSSON
Christine JUNG
Gilles BUISSON
Guy ARTS
Patrice LEVET
Thierry REVY