Beatrice PORREZ

AXA Assistance
- Recruitment & Development Manager
Nanterre 2016 - maintenantManage the overall Recruitment function in Spain.
• Develop and implement recruitment policies.
• Mentor and train the HR team members in charge of recruitment.
• Supervise selection processes: source candidates, screen, and take part in interviews.
• Manage the use of 3rd party suppliers via preferred supply agreements.
• Identify and develop alternative sourcing solutions and evaluating costs and ROI.
• Partnering with hiring managers and advising them on decisions and in complex situations.
• Improve HR customer service workflow & employee self-service solutions
EUROFRED GROUPE
- Responsable Resources Humaines
2015 - 2016
SCREEN France
- Responsable Ressources Humaines et adjointe de direction