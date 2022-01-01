Menu

Beatrice PORREZ

Nanterre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AXA Assistance - Recruitment & Development Manager

    Nanterre 2016 - maintenant Manage the overall Recruitment function in Spain.
    • Develop and implement recruitment policies.
    • Mentor and train the HR team members in charge of recruitment.
    • Supervise selection processes: source candidates, screen, and take part in interviews.
    • Manage the use of 3rd party suppliers via preferred supply agreements.
    • Identify and develop alternative sourcing solutions and evaluating costs and ROI.
    • Partnering with hiring managers and advising them on decisions and in complex situations.
    • Improve HR customer service workflow & employee self-service solutions

  • EUROFRED GROUPE - Responsable Resources Humaines

    2015 - 2016

  • SCREEN France - Responsable Ressources Humaines et adjointe de direction

    2012 - 2014 www.screengmbh.de

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau