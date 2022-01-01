Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Béatrice TOULMÉ
Ajouter
Béatrice TOULMÉ
BÃ©ZIERS, FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GARRIGAE INVESTISSEMENTS
- Assistante de Direction
2012 - maintenant
Assistante du Président du GROUPE GARRIGAE
Direction Régionale SOGEA ANTILLES
- Assistante de Direction
2011 - 2011
GARRIGAE INVESTISSEMENTS
- Assistante
2008 - 2011
SEQUABAT
- Assistante
2005 - 2008
BUREAU VERITAS
- Assistante
Puteaux
1999 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Sainte Marguerite (Chambray Les Tours)
Chambray Les Tours
1992 - 1994
Comptabilité
Réseau
Bruno CESAR
Christophe CAZALS
Daniel MARTIN
Eddy TOULMÉ
Frederique OLIVIE
Jean-Marie BENEZECH
Jessica BALLION OHANA
Sébastien LAILLIER
Vincent DUVAL