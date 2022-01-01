Menu

Béatrice TOULMÉ

BÃ©ZIERS, FRANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GARRIGAE INVESTISSEMENTS - Assistante de Direction

    2012 - maintenant Assistante du Président du GROUPE GARRIGAE

  • Direction Régionale SOGEA ANTILLES - Assistante de Direction

    2011 - 2011

  • GARRIGAE INVESTISSEMENTS - Assistante

    2008 - 2011

  • SEQUABAT - Assistante

    2005 - 2008

  • BUREAU VERITAS - Assistante

    Puteaux 1999 - 2004

Formations

  • Lycée Sainte Marguerite (Chambray Les Tours)

    Chambray Les Tours 1992 - 1994 Comptabilité

