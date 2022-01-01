Menu

Béatrice ZAGO

Paris

Entreprises

  • Akka Technologies - Supply Chain Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Within Aeroconseil /Akka Technologies Group

    - Industrial activity linked to aircraft modifications
    - PART 21 G (POA) and 21 J (DOA) processes
    - Purchasing process strong acknowledgement which allows the links with Supply Chain

    - Interface between the Operationnal Department and Purchasing Department regarding operationnal activity.
    - Support to pre sales actions.
    - Support Production Department to develop an optimized process for industrial activity.
    - Coordinate the Schedule Production: integration of the projects and follow-up to match the delivery dates.
    - Manage the direct deliveries on all projects - instruction and deployment.
    - Set up of consignment stock contract.
    - Coordinate the Project Logistique, stockage and production:
    - techncial specification
    - launch of the RFQ and follow-up
    - analysis for the final choice
    - focal point for the coordination of the project ( meetings- follow-up of the actions to be implemented- contract- ...)

  • Akka Technologies - Responsable Achats

    Paris 2013 - 2016 In charge of the Industrial Purchases of Aeroconseil company (aeronautical engineering and services to air transport) (aircraft modifications)
    - From November, 2013 to October, 2015: perimeter expanded to the management of subcontracting purchases;
    - Improvement of processes with the Direction (Purchases politics).
    - Analysis of the strategic needs in cooperation with Operational Departments.
    - Sourcing, launching and management of requests for proposals.
    - Selection of the suppliers.
    - Negotiation with the suppliers.
    - Follow-up of the suppliers.
    - Active contribution to the launch of the ERP Micorsoft Dynamics.
    - For the subcontracting perimeter: active contribution to the launch of a transformation plan and costs'rationalization.
    -As from October 2015 : focus on Industrial Purchases, which know a significant growth.

  • Airbus - Buyer ( cabin retrofit)

    Blagnac 2011 - 2013

