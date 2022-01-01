Béatrice ZAGO

Paris2016 - maintenantWithin Aeroconseil /Akka Technologies Group
- Industrial activity linked to aircraft modifications
- PART 21 G (POA) and 21 J (DOA) processes
- Purchasing process strong acknowledgement which allows the links with Supply Chain
- Interface between the Operationnal Department and Purchasing Department regarding operationnal activity.
- Support to pre sales actions.
- Support Production Department to develop an optimized process for industrial activity.
- Coordinate the Schedule Production: integration of the projects and follow-up to match the delivery dates.
- Manage the direct deliveries on all projects - instruction and deployment.
- Set up of consignment stock contract.
- Coordinate the Project Logistique, stockage and production:
- techncial specification
- launch of the RFQ and follow-up
- analysis for the final choice
- focal point for the coordination of the project ( meetings- follow-up of the actions to be implemented- contract- ...)
- Responsable Achats
Paris2013 - 2016In charge of the Industrial Purchases of Aeroconseil company (aeronautical engineering and services to air transport) (aircraft modifications)
- From November, 2013 to October, 2015: perimeter expanded to the management of subcontracting purchases;
- Improvement of processes with the Direction (Purchases politics).
- Analysis of the strategic needs in cooperation with Operational Departments.
- Sourcing, launching and management of requests for proposals.
- Selection of the suppliers.
- Negotiation with the suppliers.
- Follow-up of the suppliers.
- Active contribution to the launch of the ERP Micorsoft Dynamics.
- For the subcontracting perimeter: active contribution to the launch of a transformation plan and costs'rationalization.
-As from October 2015 : focus on Industrial Purchases, which know a significant growth.