Beaufort ANNIE

If you feel concerned by Microbiological Food Shelf-Life, please read the following.



You are aware that Food Business Operators are required by law (EU regulation), to ensure that Food shelf-Life Studies are conducted for any foodstuff to investigate compliance with the criteria. And, you probably know that a shelf-life study is a complex issue.

With years of experience in food shelf- life, I have the knowhow to assist food business operators (FBOs) and laboratories to determine the “use by date” of their chilled products.

What can I do for you?

• Training

• Consulting

• Audit

Why can you trust me?

You can trust me because I have years of experience in Food Shelf- Life Studies: see my experience below.

• French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES)

• EU Reference Laboratory for Listeria monocytogenes

• French Reference Laboratory for Listeria monoytogenes

• French Technological Network dedicated to food shelf-life studies

• French Organization for Standardization

• International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

• Participation to a working group for EFSA (European Food Safety Agency)

• Participation to working groups for the and European Commission (CE)

• Participation to Codex CCFH (Codex Committee on Food Hygiene)

• Involvement in a Glogal Harmonization Initiative workshop





Mes compétences :

Durability studies

Modelling

Challenge tests