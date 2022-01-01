Beaufort ANNIE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Maisons-Alfort dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
If you feel concerned by Microbiological Food Shelf-Life, please read the following.
You are aware that Food Business Operators are required by law (EU regulation), to ensure that Food shelf-Life Studies are conducted for any foodstuff to investigate compliance with the criteria. And, you probably know that a shelf-life study is a complex issue.
With years of experience in food shelf- life, I have the knowhow to assist food business operators (FBOs) and laboratories to determine the “use by date” of their chilled products.
What can I do for you?
• Training
• Consulting
• Audit
Why can you trust me?
You can trust me because I have years of experience in Food Shelf- Life Studies: see my experience below.
• French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES)
• EU Reference Laboratory for Listeria monocytogenes
• French Reference Laboratory for Listeria monoytogenes
• French Technological Network dedicated to food shelf-life studies
• French Organization for Standardization
• International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
• Participation to a working group for EFSA (European Food Safety Agency)
• Participation to working groups for the and European Commission (CE)
• Participation to Codex CCFH (Codex Committee on Food Hygiene)
• Involvement in a Glogal Harmonization Initiative workshop
Mes compétences :
Durability studies
Modelling
Challenge tests
Pas de formation renseignée