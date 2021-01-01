Becaye SANE

Je suis Agent d'exploitation Maritime depuis 12 ans

je me specialise dans la gestion et exploitatation de terminaux à containers.Aussi j' ai une forte experience des techniques de gestion administrative et financiere des Associations et Mouvements de masses.

une bonne experience en communication sociale .

Ouvert d' esprit et tres critique par momment .



Mes compétences :

Dynamisme

Réactivité

corruption training

Yard planning

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

IBM AS400 Hardware

Asset Allocation

trucks Handling

people administration

interpersonal skills

daily management

communication skills

Vessel planning

Team Management

Supply Chain

Responsible for monitoring

Responsible for Archives

Reconciliations

Microsoft Word

Intellectual property training

IBM OS/2

Flow Management and Handling

Financial statement analysis

Conceptual thinking competency development