Becaye SANE

Je suis Agent d'exploitation Maritime depuis 12 ans
je me specialise dans la gestion et exploitatation de terminaux à containers.Aussi j' ai une forte experience des techniques de gestion administrative et financiere des Associations et Mouvements de masses.
une bonne experience en communication sociale .
Ouvert d' esprit et tres critique par momment .
Mes compétences :
Dynamisme
Réactivité
corruption training
Yard planning
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
IBM AS400 Hardware
Asset Allocation
trucks Handling
people administration
interpersonal skills
daily management
communication skills
Vessel planning
Team Management
Supply Chain
Responsible for monitoring
Responsible for Archives
Reconciliations
Microsoft Word
Intellectual property training
IBM OS/2
Flow Management and Handling
Financial statement analysis
Conceptual thinking competency development