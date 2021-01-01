Menu

Becaye SANE

DUBAI

En résumé

Je suis Agent d'exploitation Maritime depuis 12 ans
je me specialise dans la gestion et exploitatation de terminaux à containers.Aussi j' ai une forte experience des techniques de gestion administrative et financiere des Associations et Mouvements de masses.
une bonne experience en communication sociale .
Ouvert d' esprit et tres critique par momment .

Mes compétences :
Dynamisme
Réactivité
corruption training
Yard planning
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
IBM AS400 Hardware
Asset Allocation
trucks Handling
people administration
interpersonal skills
daily management
communication skills
Vessel planning
Team Management
Supply Chain
Responsible for monitoring
Responsible for Archives
Reconciliations
Microsoft Word
Intellectual property training
IBM OS/2
Flow Management and Handling
Financial statement analysis
Conceptual thinking competency development

Entreprises

  • DP World - Shipplanner

    DUBAI 2008 - maintenant : Vessel stowage planner (Shipplanner) à DP WORLD DAKAR.
    *Planification et optimisation des opérations de déchargement et chargement.

  • DP World DAAR - Shipplanner

    2008 - maintenant

  • DP World - Planning officer

    DUBAI 2008 - maintenant : Vessel stowage planner (Shipplanner) in DP WORLD Dakar.
    * Planning and optimization of loading and unloading operations.

  • SDV Manutention Sénégal - Agent Facturier

    2002 - 2008 Facturier Bord Navires -Armateurs

    *Calcul Recettes Dépenses des escales ( RDE)

    * Agences Reports Codifiées ( TDR)

    * Calcul Statistiques adhérentes

    * Calcul Prix de Revient Mensuel de la manutention.

    * Gestion de flux et utilisations Engins Manutention.

    * Agent OTS ( oversea transmission système ) .

    *Calculs et suivi Bons utilisations Engins et camions de la Manutention.

    Agent Service Tracking containeurs

    * Responsable suivi et recevabilité du Bon à Livrer

    * Responsable Archives et Documentation

  • SDV Handling - Billing Agent

    2002 - 2008 Biller Edge Ships and Lines operators
    * Calculation of Revenue stops expenditure (RDE) ;
    * Codified Agencies Reports (Terminal Data Report) ;
    * Calculation adherent Statistics
    * Calculate Monthly cost price handling. ;
    * Flow Management and Handling machinery uses. ;
    * OTS Agent (oversea system transmission). ;
    * Calculations and monitoring coupons uses machinery and trucks Handling.
    Terminal Tracking containers service Agent
    * Responsible for monitoring and admissibility of the Good Deliverable ;
    * Responsible for Archives and Documentation ,

  • Senelec - Agent de remplacement bureau

    Dakar 2001 - 2001 & 2002 Agent de remplacement bureau d'ordre et des Méthodes SENELEC

  • Senelec - Agent at SENELEC

    Dakar 2001 - 2001 fice order replacement agent at SENELEC Methods and strategies office

  • PROFESSIONAL LICENSE In Transportation and Logistics - Student

    2001 - 2003

  • SDV - Pointeur Navires & Manifestes

    1997 - 2002 * Pointeur journalier Navires et Magasins sous Douanes /
    * Pointeur Manifestes Douanes /SDV

    * Pointeur apurements Manifestes Douanes /SDV

  • SDV Sénégal - Facturier/ agent d'exploitatation

    1997 - 2008

  • SDV - Tally clerk

    1997 - 2002 * Daily Tally man Ships and Stores in Customs / SDV
    * tally clerk Customs Manifest / SDV ;
    * Pointer reconciliations Manifests Customs / SDV ,

  • Service Administratif - Stagiaire

    1996 - 1997

  • the Administrative Service SDV - Trainer

    1996 - 1997

  • Ets Khadijatou - Depositaire Gaz butane

    1994 - 1996 Consignataire et Dépositaire Gaz à Butane Ets Ndeye khadidiatou

  • PME - Sales

    1994 - 1996 stock responsible Butane Gaz Ets Ndeye Khadidiatou

  • Union pour la Solidarité et l'Entraide - Responsable de Zone Action

    1993 - 2005 et solidarité en milieu Urbain défavorisé ( FNUAP-USE AIDSCAP ,ATD 1/4monde :)
    *Responsable du Mouvement Associatif Zone 8B Dakar


    DIPLOMES, Attestations ET FORMATIONS

    www.dpworld.com/institute/

    Certificates Principes of Asset management.

    Certificate Corporate responsability.

    Certificate Global strategy.

    Certificate Effective presentation.

    Certificates Vessel planning, Yard planning, Navis sparcs basic.

    Certificate Terminal operations (now 2) .

  • ASC jant bi - Area Manager

    1993 - 2005 Project Action and solidarity in the middle Urban disadvantaged (UNFPA-USE AIDSCAP, ATD 1 / 4monde :)

    * Responsible Sport culture and Associative Movement Zone 8B Dakar
    GRADUATES, AND TRAINING Certifications
    www.dpworld.com/institute/
    Certificated in Principles of Asset Management.
    Certificated in Corporate responsibility.
    Certificated in Global strategy.
    Certificated in Effective presentation.
    Certificated in Vessel planning, Yard planning, Navis SPARCs basic
    Certificated in Terminal Operations (now 2).
    Certificated in Intellectual property training, awareness training Insurance & Anti-bribery and corruption training.
    Certificated in Developing your team's skills through individual coaching: the GROW approach.
    Certificated in Conceptual thinking competency development guide.
    Certificated in Impact and influence competency development guide.
    Certificated in Financial statement analysis.
    Certificated in Drawing up and managing a budget.
    Certificated in Team leadership competency.
    Certificated in Better performance with diversity.
    Certificated in Building rapport and influence when communicating.
    Certificated in Teamwork and cooperation.
    Certificated from board strategy to daily management with the balance scorecard.
    Certificated in helping your staff to progress by using the correct management style.
    Certificated
    Active body Language

Formations

  • DP World Institut (Dubai)

    Dubai 2009 - maintenant Diploma

  • IFP (Dakar)

    Dakar 2003 - 2006 CSE Qualifications

    OTHER
    * Local communities Monitor and Leader
    * Scout boy of Senegal
    * STRENGTHS
    * Good Morality ;
    * Good knowledge and communication skills French / English

    Working knowledge of software (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint)
    Knowledge of operating system (AS 400, Icarus, Alis, Serval, Lara, Sparcs N4 ,,,,)

  • IFP (Dakar)

    Dakar 2001 - 2003 LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

  • ISSIC (Dakar)

    Dakar 1995 - 1995 Attestation Jeunesse Developement et communication

    Séminaire de formation en jeunesse et communication sociale (

  • IF2P (Dakar)

    Dakar 1994 - 1996 Licence Professionnelle

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar UCAD (Dakar)

    Dakar 1991 - 1995 Licence en Géographie

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar UCAD (Dakar)

    Dakar 1991 - 1996 Licence

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar UCAD (Dakar)

    Dakar 1991 - 1995 Licence

  • Lycee Djignabo De Ziguinchor (LDZ) (Ziguinchor)

    Ziguinchor 1987 - 1991 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Lycee Jignabo (Dakar)

    Dakar 1987 - 1991 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau