Becha AHMED

 Expertise in design and implementation of business intelligence solutions

 Operational throughout the Business Intelligence chain

 Technical and Business Analyst Skills

 Project management : V Cycle and Agile mode

 Great capacity for analysis and synthesis

 Ability to apprehend quickly complex problems

 Autonomy and ability to work in project mode

 Capacity to develop good relationships and communication skills



--Mastered technologies--

- Business Intelligence : ETL, Reporting, Architecture, Big Data, Datamining

- BI Tools : OBIEE/OBI Apps (Siebel Analytics 7.8/10g/11g), Informatica (7/8/9), Oracle DAC, Business Object XI/V5, Qlikview, ODI, Talend, PDI

- Big Data : Ecosystem Hadoop (HDFS, MapReduce, Hbase,Hive, Pig...)

- Information System: ERP (Oracle EBS, Oracle JD Edwards, IFS, CEGID, Compiere), CRM (Siebel, NEOLANE),APS(ORTEMS)

- Business areas: Marketing, CRM, Financial, Sales, Purchasing , Manufacturing, HR , iExpense, supply chain



--Customers--

PSA, ISS,CASA, BACARDI, Technip, UNITHER, BOUYGUES TELECOM, GEODIS, PROXISERVE, CHRONOPOSTE, L'ORÉAL & THE BODY SHOP, ESSILOR, SIEMENS (IA&DT)...



