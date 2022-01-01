Becha AHMED

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Antony dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Expertise in design and implementation of business intelligence solutions
Operational throughout the Business Intelligence chain
Technical and Business Analyst Skills
Project management : V Cycle and Agile mode
Great capacity for analysis and synthesis
Ability to apprehend quickly complex problems
Autonomy and ability to work in project mode
Capacity to develop good relationships and communication skills
--Mastered technologies--
-------------------------------------
- Business Intelligence : ETL, Reporting, Architecture, Big Data, Datamining
- BI Tools : OBIEE/OBI Apps (Siebel Analytics 7.8/10g/11g), Informatica (7/8/9), Oracle DAC, Business Object XI/V5, Qlikview, ODI, Talend, PDI
- Big Data : Ecosystem Hadoop (HDFS, MapReduce, Hbase,Hive, Pig...)
- Information System: ERP (Oracle EBS, Oracle JD Edwards, IFS, CEGID, Compiere), CRM (Siebel, NEOLANE),APS(ORTEMS)
- Business areas: Marketing, CRM, Financial, Sales, Purchasing , Manufacturing, HR , iExpense, supply chain
--Customers--
-------------------
PSA, ISS,CASA, BACARDI, Technip, UNITHER, BOUYGUES TELECOM, GEODIS, PROXISERVE, CHRONOPOSTE, L'ORÉAL & THE BODY SHOP, ESSILOR, SIEMENS (IA&DT)...
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Reporting
Oracle BI
ETL
BigData
Data Architecture