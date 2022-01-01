Menu

Becha AHMED

ANTONY

En résumé

 Expertise in design and implementation of business intelligence solutions
 Operational throughout the Business Intelligence chain
 Technical and Business Analyst Skills
 Project management : V Cycle and Agile mode
 Great capacity for analysis and synthesis
 Ability to apprehend quickly complex problems
 Autonomy and ability to work in project mode
 Capacity to develop good relationships and communication skills

--Mastered technologies--
-------------------------------------
- Business Intelligence : ETL, Reporting, Architecture, Big Data, Datamining
- BI Tools : OBIEE/OBI Apps (Siebel Analytics 7.8/10g/11g), Informatica (7/8/9), Oracle DAC, Business Object XI/V5, Qlikview, ODI, Talend, PDI
- Big Data : Ecosystem Hadoop (HDFS, MapReduce, Hbase,Hive, Pig...)
- Information System: ERP (Oracle EBS, Oracle JD Edwards, IFS, CEGID, Compiere), CRM (Siebel, NEOLANE),APS(ORTEMS)
- Business areas: Marketing, CRM, Financial, Sales, Purchasing , Manufacturing, HR , iExpense, supply chain

--Customers--
-------------------
PSA, ISS,CASA, BACARDI, Technip, UNITHER, BOUYGUES TELECOM, GEODIS, PROXISERVE, CHRONOPOSTE, L'ORÉAL & THE BODY SHOP, ESSILOR, SIEMENS (IA&DT)...

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Reporting
Oracle BI
ETL
BigData
Data Architecture

Entreprises

  • IT - BI Consultant & Data Architect & Project manager

    2008 - maintenant

  • IUT- LUMIERE Lyon - Engineering final project

    2007 - 2007 Project: Making an interface between CEGID and ORTEMS tools
     Analyze and put in correspondence the data models of two systems
     Propose the architecture of interoperability
     Develop a platform which allows to manage the interactions between the systems

Formations

Réseau