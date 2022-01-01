Bechir KHROUF

-
TS2I International Limited
- Manager Director
2016 - maintenant
Line of Business Manager, Telecom Solution Architect and RF Expert specialized in the field of Quality of Service and Quality of Experience, turnkey solution and network deployment from initial consulting and project setup to the final network tuning including planning, measurement and benchmarking, integration and commissioning, optimization and qualification, Road map manager of mp-Lab solution, DB Map analytic and integration, IBS & DAS Soltuions, CW Measurement analytics and Model Tuning Expert.
Prisma Tunisia Internationnal
- Business Development Manager
2015 - 2016
Business Development Manager and Technical Subject Matter (Main Customers: Tunisia Telecom, Ooredoo Tunisia, Orange Tunisia, Mattel Mauritania, ARCEP Benin, Meditel, ANRT, Nokia Tunisia, Huawei Tunisia, CERT and INT): Scope, define & design solution offerts, driving end-to-end technical solutions, analyze customer technology and request, define business requirements, Work with technical team on list of potential activities and solutions, develop technical presentations and proposals, & perform customer presentations, support deployment of solution, participate in knowledge transfer, documentation and information sharing, stay abreast of on new technology/technical areas & share information about solution to enable customer, competence build and strategies.
3GCOM
- Line of Business Manager
Rabat
2012 - 2014
Line of Business Manager at 3GCom Morocco International (Main Customers: Morocco Telecom, Meditelcom, INWI, Algeria Telecom, Ooredoo, Djazzy, MTN, Ericsson Morocco and Algeriea, Nokia Morocco, Huawei and ZTE): Project preparation and planning, project management and delivery (driving end-to-end turnkey solutions from architechture proposal, quote, delivery to acceptance), first and second level support, in-buildings solution, customer training, technical RFQ/RFI preparation, presales adviser (meeting, presales presentation, technical document and quote/P&L analysis).
MTD Technology
- Chief Executive Officer
2009 - 2012
Managing software development teams and supports of a radio network planning solutions (m-Plan, in-Plan, m-Carto and m-Plan Spectrum): Modeling, Implementing of GSM, UMTS, CDMA2000, Microwave, WIMAX and PMR complex algorithm for 2D and 3D radio planning and optimization, ITU standard modeling, solution release and support, trainer, network database integration and radio model tuning.
3GCom
- Technical Project Manager
Rabat
2008 - 2009
2G, 3G, Microwave and WiMAX radio planning, Team knowlegde transfert and support, network rollout and project management, project progress reporting and cost Analysis, QoS troubleshooting and network optimization proposal.
Divona Telecom
- WiMAX RF Manager
2007 - 2007
WiMAX & Transmission Network Rollout Project: WiMAX (Redline Solution 802.16-Rel.D) and Microwave radio planning (high capacity broadband wireless backhauling solution), throughput network planning and optimization, network rollout and implementation strategies analysis, KPIs performance improvment, Mentum Ellipse Point-to Multi-Points administrator.
Orascom Telecom
- Radio Network Planning Engineer
PARIS
2005 - 2007
Radio Planning, deployment, Optimization, Site Survey, Study on planning tools, Indoor and micro radio network solution, Outdoor micro-cell and multi-band layer solution, Drive test engineering for Indoor and Outdoor scenario, Radio field strength simulation, propagation and calibration, maintenance and upgrade Network Planning Tools, design and implementation of several tools and applications used by the department, evaluation of new software and products.