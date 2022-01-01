Bechir MANA

Béchir Mana is a senior managing director in Kroll’s Business Intelligence and Investigations practice, based in London. He joined Kroll in 2007 after over twenty years experience in the French civil service and a long and distinguished career in government affairs.



Béchir began his career in 1986 at the French National Assembly where he was in charge of committees work before being appointed Director of the Legislative Office and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Gaullist Group.



In 1995 he was appointed Sous-Préfet to the Ministry of Home Affairs where he became Director of the Prefecture of the Limousin Region and then Chief of Cabinet to the Minister of Home Affairs



During 1997 Béchir joined President Jacques Chirac’s Special Office, as Special Assistant in charge of relations with elected representatives, political parties, associations and foreign communities.



In 2004 he was appointed Deputy Head of Economic Intelligence to the Prime Minister at the General Secretariat of National Defence.



Prior to joining Kroll, Béchir served in the private sector; in 2006 he was the Secretary General, Chief of Corporate Affairs at the listed health Group Générale de Santé.



During his career, Béchir has gained significant experience managing complex and sensitive policy issues with senior government officials. He has conducted and managed government issues on strategy, crisis management, hostile takeovers and corporate affairs; he has extensive expertise in politics and lobbying matters.



At Kroll, Béchir leads a variety of business intelligence and investigative due diligence projects, with a particular emphasis on French, Gulf and Middle Eastern, and African and North African projects and initiatives.



Béchir speaks English, French, Arabic and Italian.





Professional Experience



Political Risk. In his former positions Béchir has managed a number of high level political risk projects.



Crisis and Emergency Management. Béchir has a deep understanding of crisis management. He has led a wide range of crisis cells and prepared corporate and public bodies to formulate and develop plans anticipating outbreaks of BSE and bird flu. He has also managed and led complex and hostile mergers and acquisitions.



Due Diligence. Béchir has managed and supervised a number of investigative due diligence assignments in strategic industry sectors, helping corporate officers to minimize the risks for their companies.



Litigation Support. Béchir has worked closely with law firm’s legal counsel on a number of complex multi-jurisdictional cases in support of pre-litigation and litigation involving detailed investigations in a variety of sectors.



Public Sector. Béchir has worked on a number of high profile assignments in the public sector on behalf of Governments and State entities.



Education & Certification

Diploma of Higher Studies, International Relations, Institut d’Etude des Relations Internationales, Paris

Diploma of Research, International Relations, Institut d’Etude des Relations Internationales, Paris

IHEDN Higher Studies, Institut des Hautes Etudes de Défense Nationale, Paris