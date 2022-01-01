Bechter MOHAMMED

My professional experiences in reputed groups, led me to assume various positions managerial and middle management, industrial development and establishment of new structures. In most case this challenge was achieved under sever constraints of internal and external competitiveness.



This allowed me to learn, live and manage the operational aspects of various activities (industrial or others), with clear targets: a good animation and motivation of team. Of course, this strategy could not and cannot succeed without a successful and global human resources approach.





Mes compétences :

Ecoute

Autonomie professionnelle

Diplomatie

Innovation