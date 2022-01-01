Beddaira HATEM

Mes compétences :
Personal Home Page
JavaScript
HTML5
Visual Basic .NET
SQL
Pascal
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Fedora
Linux
Java
HTML
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Premier
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
La société Talan
- Stagiaire
2014 - maintenantCréation d'un site web pour la gestion des inventaires
informatique (HTML5/CSS3 , PHP , JavaScript)
TuniClick
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013Création d'un site web (développement Modules & extensions
Joomla & Référencement)
ISI KEF
- Administrateur et Formateur VB.NET
2013 - maintenantAdministrateur et Formateur VB.NET dans TechClub ISI Kef
(Microsoft Clubs)
Micro Concept Industial
- Aide Technicien De Maintenance Informatique
2011 - 2011
Formations
Institut Supérieur Des Sciences Informatique De Kef (Le Kef)
Le Kef2012 - 2014Département informatique
- Une année d'étude en Premier cycle
- Une année d'étude en Deuxième cycle
- Une année d'étude en Troisième cycle