Beddaira HATEM

CITÉ 18 JANVIER, ETTADHAMEN

Mes compétences :
Personal Home Page
JavaScript
HTML5
Visual Basic .NET
SQL
Pascal
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux Fedora
Linux
Java
HTML
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Premier
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • La société Talan - Stagiaire

    2014 - maintenant Création d'un site web pour la gestion des inventaires
    informatique (HTML5/CSS3 , PHP , JavaScript)

  • TuniClick - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013 Création d'un site web (développement Modules & extensions
    Joomla & Référencement)

  • ISI KEF - Administrateur et Formateur VB.NET

    2013 - maintenant Administrateur et Formateur VB.NET dans TechClub ISI Kef
    (Microsoft Clubs)

  • Micro Concept Industial - Aide Technicien De Maintenance Informatique

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Des Sciences Informatique De Kef (Le Kef)

    Le Kef 2012 - 2014 Département informatique
    - Une année d'étude en Premier cycle
    - Une année d'étude en Deuxième cycle
    - Une année d'étude en Troisième cycle

  • Lycée Secondaire Mahmoud El Messadi (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2011 - 2012

