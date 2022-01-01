Menu

Begonia SUTO

PARIS

« Passionnée du challenge ; reconnue pour mes résultats, mon initiative, et mon implication. »

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Relation fournisseurs
Marketing
Export
Téléprospection
Email marketing
Vente B2B
Traduction anglais français
Négociation commerciale
Prospection commerciale
Traduction espagnol français
Ciblage prospects
Développement commercial
Evénementiels et salons
Négociation
Incoterm

Entreprises

  • Futura - Acheteuse

    2014 - maintenant Achat des surstocks et invendus de sociétés européennes
    Toutes les familles de produits: électroménager, ameublement, bricolage, textile, alimentaire.
    Négociation des prix, conditions de transport et modalités de paiement
    Développement d'un portfolio de fournisseurs internationaux
    Prospection téléphonique
    Prospection directe sur des salons professionnels
    Travail en équipe avec les départements de marketing, transport, logistique, juridique.

  • Adhesion Group - Commerciale B to B

    2013 - 2014 Commercialisation de salons professionnels
    Développement de CA exposants et produits publicitaires
    Mise à jour et l’enrichissement de la base de données
    (identification des interlocuteurs clés, recherche de nouvelles bases)
    Prospection téléphonique
    Prospection directe sur des salons professionnels
    Envoi de devis et négociation de prix
    Accueil et accompagnement des exposants lors des salons
    Supervision du salon avant et durant l’événement : check de halls, stands, signalisation
    Relation prestataires

  • HEWLETT - PACKARD - Commerciale B to B

    Les Ulis 2012 - 2013 Développement de CA de services à l’entreprise, par téléphone et email.
    Contacts clients, techniciens et facturation
    Envoi de devis
    Négociation de prix et prestations

  • Citibank - Responsable administrative

    New York 2006 - 2009 Chargée des rapports de performance départementale d’une équipe de 80 employés plurilingues.
    Amélioration des niveaux de service du call center en optimisant l’organisation des horaires de travail et l’adaptation aux prévisions.
    Assistanat de direction.
    Contrôle des transactions financières
    Bulletin de salaires
    Facturation et contrôle de dépenses
    Relation fournisseurs
    Achats

  • Citibank - Conseillère Commerciale

    New York 2004 - 2006 Vente de tout type de produits bancaires: prêts, cartes de crédit, assurances, dépots.
    Gestion de tout type d’opérations bancaires: opérations de bourse, ouverture de comptes, virements, extension de crédits, traitement de fraudes.

Formations

  • Southern Cross Business School (Coolangatta)

    Coolangatta 2010 - 2011 MBA

    Marketing
    Project Management
    E-Business
    Business Strategy
    Logistics Management
    Strategic Information Systems
    Accounting and Finance
    Leadership
    Contract Managemenet

  • Escuela De Turismo CETT - Universidad De Barcelona (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2002 - 2006 Diplôme en gestion hôtelière

    Tourisme

Réseau