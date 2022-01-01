Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Beldjouher BMT
Ajouter
Beldjouher BMT
ARZEW
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Si tu veux ; tu peux
Mes compétences :
Achat
Informatique
magasin
Entreprises
Assemblée populaire communale
- Gestion
2014 - maintenant
Bentini tank / saipem
- Magasinier
2010 - 2012
réalisation de 4 bacs
sonatrach / arzew
Bentini iHi
- Magasinier
2008 - maintenant
réalisation de 2 bacs
sonatrach / arzew
Formations
Insfp (Oran)
Oran
2005 - 2007
maintenance informatique
technicien supérieur
Réseau
Ali REZ
Amina BERKANI
Ido NEBILA
Mary BELLE
Miassa AIMENE
Mohamed Younes BENHAMMED
Mohammed El Amine ZOUAOUI
Nadira ILES