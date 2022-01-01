Belfkih ABDELGHNI

INGENIEUR D'ETAT EN RESEAUX ET SYSTEMES D’INFORMATION
Ingénieur Avant-Vente
Mes compétences :
Presale
Technical leader
Vidéoconférence
HP software
POC
Avaya CMS
Entreprises
DDM
- Ingénieur IP/MPLS
2016 - maintenant
Tek Experts
- HP ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) Pre-sales Engineer
2013 - 2015As HP Software Pre-sales consultant my mission is to:
• Provide technical support throughout the sales cycle to drive opportunities.
• Deliver and customise technical presentations on HP Software products and build new presentations for use by sales and other software consultants. Explain product capabilities, limitations and implementation and describe technical tradeoffs and implementation alternatives.
• Actively participate in sales calls involving complex technical requirements or multiple hardware platforms, operating systems and application software.
• Identify and develop innovative solutions to customer requirements. I'm also responsible for explaining and researching the technical capabilities of HP's products vs. our competition.
• Focuses on large and/or complex sales opportunities requiring complex solutions.
• Research, compose, and deliver responses to RFPs. Interacts with clients to clarify requirements and reviews RFP responses for technical accuracy.
• Collect business and technical information from clients regarding requirements.
• Design and build customized demonstrations of HP solutions for prospective clients.
Fast Connet Team
- Chef de projet
2011 - 2011Sujet : Etude et conception d’une application de géolocalisation de flotte de véhicules à travers une interface web.
Mission : Conception et modélisation de l’application à l’aide de l’UML.
Développement des parties client et serveur.
Teste des fonctionnalités de l’application.
Livraison et installation de l’application au client.
NEW EDGE TECHNOLOGIES
- Technical Lead
2011 - 2013During my experience with New Edge I learnt how to deal with concrete critical IT situations. Since I was in charge of the data-center where the business apps are hosted: MS Lync, Exchange, SharePoint...etc.
• Systems Administration
• Data-center Management and Monitoring
• Pre-sales
• Video Conferencing Endpoint and Infrastructure Equipment
• Radvision (an Avaya company) technologies
• MicroSoft Lync, SharePoint, Exchange
• Public Cloud & Private Cloud
• Software as a Service
Maroc Telecom
- Stagiaire dans la direction Commutation et déploiement
Rabat2010 - 2010Sujet : Etude de l’architecture IMS et de la plateforme OpenIMS Core.
Mission : Etude bibliographique détaillée de l’architecture IMS.
Installation et configuration d’OpenIMS Core.
Test sur les services offerts par l’architecture IMS.
Formations
Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications (Rabat)
Rabatmaintenant
Institut National Des Postes Et Telecommunications (Rabat)