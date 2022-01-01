Belgacem BEN EL HAJ

6 years of creating added value in finance domain and full life in the cycle of the software design process.

Successful in implementing IT solutions, from requirement analysis and defining specifications models to launch

and operating.

As last realisation, I managed the project for merging 34 BNPParibas subsidiaries (New York, Montreal, Singapore,

Morocco, Saoudia Arabia, etc) use the only server for processing submitted customer’s international trade

operations.

With a strong motivation, I am looking forward for building on my experience through working on trade finance.

I wish to offer a dynamic and well known company, my proven track in IT management project.



Mes compétences :

Banking

Finance

Investment

Investment Banking

IT Project management

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Mobility

Trade finance