Belgacem BEN EL HAJ

6 years of creating added value in finance domain and full life in the cycle of the software design process.
Successful in implementing IT solutions, from requirement analysis and defining specifications models to launch
and operating.
As last realisation, I managed the project for merging 34 BNPParibas subsidiaries (New York, Montreal, Singapore,
Morocco, Saoudia Arabia, etc) use the only server for processing submitted customer’s international trade
operations.
With a strong motivation, I am looking forward for building on my experience through working on trade finance.
I wish to offer a dynamic and well known company, my proven track in IT management project.
Mes compétences :
Banking
Finance
Investment
Investment Banking
IT Project management
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Mobility
Trade finance
