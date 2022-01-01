Menu

Belgacem BEN EL HAJ

Paris

En résumé

6 years of creating added value in finance domain and full life in the cycle of the software design process.
Successful in implementing IT solutions, from requirement analysis and defining specifications models to launch
and operating.
As last realisation, I managed the project for merging 34 BNPParibas subsidiaries (New York, Montreal, Singapore,
Morocco, Saoudia Arabia, etc) use the only server for processing submitted customer’s international trade
operations.
With a strong motivation, I am looking forward for building on my experience through working on trade finance.
I wish to offer a dynamic and well known company, my proven track in IT management project.

Mes compétences :
Banking
Finance
Investment
Investment Banking
IT Project management
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Mobility
Trade finance

  • BNPParibas - IT Project Manager

    Paris 2008 - maintenant -Specialized in projects managing: buying and contracts operations, scheduling, staff recruitment, works
    -Coordination, delivery, budget management, assistance in adherence to Technical Standards
    -Support Project Manager: Coordination between business team and technical team, provide input to feasibility
    studies (Bâle I & Bâle II).
    -Responsible of production team: monitoring unlocking, reporting customer’s transactions (Letter of Credit, SWIFTMessages)
    -Design Applications: Developing tools for communication between Front/Back Office system and a web service
    relating BNPParibas information system and customer’s applications.

  • UNILOG-LogicaCMG - CHEF DE PROJET JUNIOR

    2006 - 2007 Creating project plans, implementation schedules for projects.
    -Carried out risk analysis, identify risk areas for given project.
    -Handled the schedules, assets expenditures, cost expenditures, and physical resource provision.
    -Writing specifications (Functional and Technical)
    -Techniques associated with planning and monitoring progress of projects

