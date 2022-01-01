Bella NAZAIRE

Hello, I'm a young woman so versatile that it is difficult to categorize me. I'm a translator and I love doing that. French to English, and the other way around too. I'm best at doing things I love and there are so many differents things I love that I couldn't choose so I do it all ! I'm a graphic artist working on photographies (either to repair old pictures or embellish portraits) or creating visuals and 3d textures. I'm also a writer (mainly songlyrics but not only) and a composer. Author of "Don't Say Crazy" and of "A world of My Own".



Bonjour, il est difficile de savoir par quoi commencer. Je suis traductrice (bilingue Français/Anglais) par amour de la langue. Je fais principalement des choses que j'aime ce qui m'a amenée à une grande polyvalence. Je suis donc également graphiste ( je restaure et retouche des photos, je crèe des visuels et des textures 3d). Je suis auteur (principalement de chansons) et compositeur. Auteur de "Perfide Poison".



Mes compétences :

Traduction

Graphisme

Writer

Informatique

Adobe Photoshop CS5