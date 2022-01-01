Menu

Bella NAZAIRE

Hello, I'm a young woman so versatile that it is difficult to categorize me. I'm a translator and I love doing that. French to English, and the other way around too. I'm best at doing things I love and there are so many differents things I love that I couldn't choose so I do it all ! I'm a graphic artist working on photographies (either to repair old pictures or embellish portraits) or creating visuals and 3d textures. I'm also a writer (mainly songlyrics but not only) and a composer. Author of "Don't Say Crazy" and of "A world of My Own".

Bonjour, il est difficile de savoir par quoi commencer. Je suis traductrice (bilingue Français/Anglais) par amour de la langue. Je fais principalement des choses que j'aime ce qui m'a amenée à une grande polyvalence. Je suis donc également graphiste ( je restaure et retouche des photos, je crèe des visuels et des textures 3d). Je suis auteur (principalement de chansons) et compositeur. Auteur de "Perfide Poison".

Mes compétences :
Traduction
Graphisme
Writer
Informatique
Adobe Photoshop CS5

Entreprises

  • Pagod films - Doublage

    Autre | Saint-Joseph 2021 - 2021 Participation à la post-production du film d'animation de long-métrage Opal, d'Alain Bidard...

  • Resolve/Translation Commons - Team Lead/Traductrice/relectrice-correctrice

    Technique | U.S. 2020 - 2021 Au sein de Resolve, ayant rejoint le projet bénévole OSMS (Open-source Medical Supplies for COVID-19 response) en tant que traductrice, je me suis vue confier le rôle de Team Lead (French team of translators) juste avant que la gestion de l'aspect traduction du projet ne soit transférée à l'équipe de Translation Commons. Sous la direction de Translation Commons j'ai traduis (vers le Français FR), relu/corrigé des documents techniques, guides pratiques et guides sanitaires avec les membres de mon équipe et ai participé à de nombreuses réunions en distanciel avec les équipes de management.

  • Confidentiel*** - Transcriptor/subtitler

    2018 - maintenant Transcription de contenus en format audio et synchronisation de sous-titres.

  • CNR Martinique - Concepteur Graphiste

    2015 - 2016 Création de supports visuels de communication (communication externe et interne, création de visuels pour tickets de concert, création de visuels pour articles textiles,

    Creating communication visuals, concert tickets visual, visuals for shirts and other printed promotional items...

  • CNR Martinique - Community manager

    2015 - 2018 Gestion compte et page facebook de l'association "Comité National pour les Réparations, Martinique "....

  • C.N.R. Martinique - Traducteur-interprète

    Autre | Schœlcher (97233) 2014 - 2019 Interprète/guide pour les invités anglophones des associations à but non lucratif concernées par les évènements pan-africanistes organisés par elles ou des organisations partenaires.

  • Académie de Martinique (Éducation Nationale) - Enseignant de LV1 Anglais (second degré)

    Autre | Fort-de-France 2014 - 2015 Enseignement adapté de la langue étrangère et des cultures associées à des élèves de filières professionnelles et technologiques.
    Enseignement de la langue étrangère à des élèves débutants (collège).

  • IMVU - Créateur indépendant de contenu

    2007 - 2018 Créateur de contenu sur IMVU, c'est faire partie d'une chaîne impliquant divers créateurs (cela va du spécialiste en modélisation 3d à l'artiste graphique spécialisé dans les textures, en passant par les animateurs et autres programmateurs....) . Les produits virtuels IMVU sont des éléments permettant de donner vie à des univers virtuels dans lesquels les utilisateurs d'IMVU peuvent évoluer, discuter, rencontrer... Désormais ces éléments sont également intégrés à des jeux mobiles.
    Mes créations, principalement des textures originales que je façonne pour des modèles 3d préexistants mais pas seulement. Il m'arrive de modéliser quelques objets simples afin d'apporter un peu de nouveauté dans le catalogue.

    http://www.imvu.com/shop/web_search.php?manufacturers_id=19787257

  • Koulè-O - Createur/graphiste

    2006 - 2018 Creating designs has always been a part of who I am so it was only a matter of time before I try to turn that ability into something concrete. Thus, I created Koulè-O (the colors), a line of designs made to present French caribbean (créole) culture to the world.
    I have tested the concept on several sites offering shops (such as cafepress, spreadshirt, shirtcity...)where I can be found under the name of Dieezah and although I am satisfied with the work of most of these companies, I wish to move on to another level.
    I am currently in the process of creating my own business to have more control over my art and the way it is sold.

  • Isabelle Nazaire - Translator

    2005 - maintenant To meet demands from a small non profit organization, I made a transcript from audio tapes (9 of them). The tapes covered a conference on nature preservation and was held in Martinique. Several guests made their speaches in English language while the main speakers made theirs in French and Creole.
    I was responsible for the transcription of the whole event (as recorded on tape) and for the translation of the speaches made by the international guests into French language.
    The documents I have produced where delivered in several digital formats for better versatility of use.

  • Holte School & Leisure center - Foreign Language assistant

    2003 - 2004 As a Foreign language assistant, I was dedicated to the improvement of skills and language in learners of French language in a secondary school (Birmingham, United Kingdom).

  • The cat's eyes - Writer/translator

    2001 - 2001 The cat's eyes, a publication aimed at art and culture lovers, was both a paper and an online magazine. I was mainly involved with the online version of the magazine. As an intern in that international team, I was in charge with writing reviews about shows or touristic places and attractions both in my mother-tongue (French) and in English language. I was also in charge of translation.

  • LVEB films associés - Assistant (intern)

    2000 - 2000 Film production company based in Paris, La Vie Est Belle is a small structure dedicated mostly to art cinema.

    I have gained valuable experience there as an intern in this team. I have used my foreign language skills as well as secretarial skills.
    I was in charge of translating some documents, making transcript from film rushes, re-organizing the adress book, some tasks linked with accountancy among other things...

  • France Télécom Mobile Radiomessagerie - Message service operator

    1999 - 1999

  • Téléperformance Paris - Operator

    Asnières sur Seine 1996 - 1996

Formations

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne

    Creteil 2002 - 2003 Licence d'anglais

  • Université Paris XII Val De Marne

    Creteil 2001 - 2003 Licence Anglais

    Ai intégré directement la deuxième année en vertue de l'équivalence de diplôme accordée à cet effet par l'Université (possession du Certificate of Advanced English et test d'aptitude avant admission).

  • Université Paris 12 Val De Marne

    Creteil 2001 - 2002

  • EFFICOM

    Paris 1999 - 2001 B.T.S. Audiovisuel Production et Administration des Spectacles

  • EFFICOM

    Paris 1999 - 2002

  • AMEP

    Fort De France 1997 - 1998 1ère année de B.T.S. Communication

    N'ai pas poursuivi en 2ème année en dépit d'un avis favorable. Décision de réorientation pour raisons personnelles.

  • ASSOCIATION MARTINIQUAISE DE L'EDUCATION POPULAIRE AMEP

    Fort De France 1997 - 1999 Communication des Entreprises

    I passed the test to get to the second year of studies but I decided to drop the course to go on studiying something closer to my own aspirations.

  • EF School (Londres)

    Londres 1997 - 1997 certificate of Advanced English

    (Writing skills/Art/culture)

  • EF International Language School (London)

    London 1996 - 1997 English language and civilisation

    I studied also art and writing there....

    I had some wonderful teachers, some less wonderful... An experience that help me strenghten and deepen my understanding of English language and of people in general....

