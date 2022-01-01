Bella NAZAIRE

-
Pagod films
- Doublage
Autre | Saint-Joseph
2021 - 2021
Participation à la post-production du film d'animation de long-métrage Opal, d'Alain Bidard...
-
Resolve/Translation Commons
- Team Lead/Traductrice/relectrice-correctrice
Technique | U.S.
2020 - 2021
Au sein de Resolve, ayant rejoint le projet bénévole OSMS (Open-source Medical Supplies for COVID-19 response) en tant que traductrice, je me suis vue confier le rôle de Team Lead (French team of translators) juste avant que la gestion de l'aspect traduction du projet ne soit transférée à l'équipe de Translation Commons. Sous la direction de Translation Commons j'ai traduis (vers le Français FR), relu/corrigé des documents techniques, guides pratiques et guides sanitaires avec les membres de mon équipe et ai participé à de nombreuses réunions en distanciel avec les équipes de management.
-
Confidentiel***
- Transcriptor/subtitler
2018 - maintenant
Transcription de contenus en format audio et synchronisation de sous-titres.
-
CNR Martinique
- Concepteur Graphiste
2015 - 2016
Création de supports visuels de communication (communication externe et interne, création de visuels pour tickets de concert, création de visuels pour articles textiles,
Creating communication visuals, concert tickets visual, visuals for shirts and other printed promotional items...
-
CNR Martinique
- Community manager
2015 - 2018
Gestion compte et page facebook de l'association "Comité National pour les Réparations, Martinique "....
-
C.N.R. Martinique
- Traducteur-interprète
Autre | Schœlcher (97233)
2014 - 2019
Interprète/guide pour les invités anglophones des associations à but non lucratif concernées par les évènements pan-africanistes organisés par elles ou des organisations partenaires.
-
Académie de Martinique (Éducation Nationale)
- Enseignant de LV1 Anglais (second degré)
Autre | Fort-de-France
2014 - 2015
Enseignement adapté de la langue étrangère et des cultures associées à des élèves de filières professionnelles et technologiques.
Enseignement de la langue étrangère à des élèves débutants (collège).
-
IMVU
- Créateur indépendant de contenu
2007 - 2018
Créateur de contenu sur IMVU, c'est faire partie d'une chaîne impliquant divers créateurs (cela va du spécialiste en modélisation 3d à l'artiste graphique spécialisé dans les textures, en passant par les animateurs et autres programmateurs....) . Les produits virtuels IMVU sont des éléments permettant de donner vie à des univers virtuels dans lesquels les utilisateurs d'IMVU peuvent évoluer, discuter, rencontrer... Désormais ces éléments sont également intégrés à des jeux mobiles.
Mes créations, principalement des textures originales que je façonne pour des modèles 3d préexistants mais pas seulement. Il m'arrive de modéliser quelques objets simples afin d'apporter un peu de nouveauté dans le catalogue.
http://www.imvu.com/shop/web_search.php?manufacturers_id=19787257
-
Koulè-O
- Createur/graphiste
2006 - 2018
Creating designs has always been a part of who I am so it was only a matter of time before I try to turn that ability into something concrete. Thus, I created Koulè-O (the colors), a line of designs made to present French caribbean (créole) culture to the world.
I have tested the concept on several sites offering shops (such as cafepress, spreadshirt, shirtcity...)where I can be found under the name of Dieezah and although I am satisfied with the work of most of these companies, I wish to move on to another level.
I am currently in the process of creating my own business to have more control over my art and the way it is sold.
-
Isabelle Nazaire
- Translator
2005 - maintenant
To meet demands from a small non profit organization, I made a transcript from audio tapes (9 of them). The tapes covered a conference on nature preservation and was held in Martinique. Several guests made their speaches in English language while the main speakers made theirs in French and Creole.
I was responsible for the transcription of the whole event (as recorded on tape) and for the translation of the speaches made by the international guests into French language.
The documents I have produced where delivered in several digital formats for better versatility of use.
-
Holte School & Leisure center
- Foreign Language assistant
2003 - 2004
As a Foreign language assistant, I was dedicated to the improvement of skills and language in learners of French language in a secondary school (Birmingham, United Kingdom).
-
The cat's eyes
- Writer/translator
2001 - 2001
The cat's eyes, a publication aimed at art and culture lovers, was both a paper and an online magazine. I was mainly involved with the online version of the magazine. As an intern in that international team, I was in charge with writing reviews about shows or touristic places and attractions both in my mother-tongue (French) and in English language. I was also in charge of translation.
-
LVEB films associés
- Assistant (intern)
2000 - 2000
Film production company based in Paris, La Vie Est Belle is a small structure dedicated mostly to art cinema.
I have gained valuable experience there as an intern in this team. I have used my foreign language skills as well as secretarial skills.
I was in charge of translating some documents, making transcript from film rushes, re-organizing the adress book, some tasks linked with accountancy among other things...
-
France Télécom Mobile Radiomessagerie
- Message service operator
1999 - 1999
-
Téléperformance Paris
- Operator
Asnières sur Seine
1996 - 1996