Ben Salem RAHMA
Ben Salem RAHMA
Centre de reeducation et de remise en forme
- Kinesitherapeute
2013 - maintenant
ÉCOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DE LA SANTE DE MONASTIR (ESSTSM) (Monastir)
Monastir
2010 - maintenant
physiotherapie
Abdelhalim GOUADER
Abderrahmen BEN BRAHEM
Inès SELMI
Khaled NCIBI
Khalil AMARA
Med Amine OUICHKA
Nadia MARZOUKI
Rania BIÇER