Ben Salem YAKOUTA

Linux Server management : installing, maintaining, upgrading servers .

-Monitor computer networks and analysis products. Initiate changes to assure continued network reliability and responsiveness.

- Setup an automated installation server for linux deployment.

- Implementing and deploying enterprise Backup solution (Backup Exec and Bacula).

-Responsible for functional testing of web applications.

-Unix Administration (Cloud and dedicated servers).

-Deploy and manage applications NGI-Maghreb.

-Scripting administration and monitoring tools.

-Improving system performance.

-Creation and implementation schedule of tests.

-Administration databases (MySQL, Postgres).

-Administration backups.

-Corrective and evaluative maintenance on the implemented applications .