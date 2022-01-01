Ben Salem YAKOUTA

Linux Server management : installing, maintaining, upgrading servers .
-Monitor computer networks and analysis products. Initiate changes to assure continued network reliability and responsiveness.
- Setup an automated installation server for linux deployment.
- Implementing and deploying enterprise Backup solution (Backup Exec and Bacula).
-Responsible for functional testing of web applications.
-Unix Administration (Cloud and dedicated servers).
-Deploy and manage applications NGI-Maghreb.
-Scripting administration and monitoring tools.
-Improving system performance.
-Creation and implementation schedule of tests.
-Administration databases (MySQL, Postgres).
-Administration backups.
-Corrective and evaluative maintenance on the implemented applications .
