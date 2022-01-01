Menu

Ben Sina MOUSTAPHA

NIAMEY

Entreprises

  • IBM Niger - Sahel Zonal ( Burkina-Faso-Niger-Chad) Change and SLM Lead

    2013 - maintenant

  • IBM Niger - Service Management Lead

    2012 - 2013 * Change Management
    * Incident/Problem Management
    * Service Level Management
    * Asset Management
    * Formateur sur les processes d'IBM

  • IBM Niger - Server Service Operation (SSO) Team Lead

    2011 - 2012 * Installation of windows server Platform and troubleshooting.
    * Administration of Citrix, Exchange, Active Directory, WSUS.
    * Installation of Linux Platform and troubleshooting.

  • Bharti Airtel - IT Network Administrator

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2011 * Installation of windows server Platform and troubleshooting.
    * Administration of Citrix, Exchange, Active Directory, WSUS.
    * Installation of Linux Platform and troubleshooting.
    * Master in Ticketing Tools ( Marval & OTRS).

  • RHSolution - IT Network Administrator

    2010 - 2011 Help Desk Support Engineer.
    Server Administration Support.

  • Sahelcom - System Administrator (Stagiaire)

    2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Danash Advanced Technology Academy (Accra)

    Accra 2009 - 2009 CCNA

  • NIIT (Accra)

    Accra 2005 - 2009 Professional Diploma ( DNIIT)

