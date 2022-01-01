Ben Sina MOUSTAPHA

-
IBM Niger
- Sahel Zonal ( Burkina-Faso-Niger-Chad) Change and SLM Lead
2013 - maintenant
-
IBM Niger
- Service Management Lead
2012 - 2013
* Change Management
* Incident/Problem Management
* Service Level Management
* Asset Management
* Formateur sur les processes d'IBM
-
IBM Niger
- Server Service Operation (SSO) Team Lead
2011 - 2012
* Installation of windows server Platform and troubleshooting.
* Administration of Citrix, Exchange, Active Directory, WSUS.
* Installation of Linux Platform and troubleshooting.
-
Bharti Airtel
- IT Network Administrator
Boulogne-Billancourt
2011 - 2011
* Installation of windows server Platform and troubleshooting.
* Administration of Citrix, Exchange, Active Directory, WSUS.
* Installation of Linux Platform and troubleshooting.
* Master in Ticketing Tools ( Marval & OTRS).
-
RHSolution
- IT Network Administrator
2010 - 2011
Help Desk Support Engineer.
Server Administration Support.
-
Sahelcom
- System Administrator (Stagiaire)
2010 - 2010