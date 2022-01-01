Menu

Ben Slimen ROSTOM

TUNIS

En résumé

&bull;&#61472;Supervision of civil Works and
follow-up the installation of the tubular pylons and masts
&bull; Supervision of the installation antennas radio, MW ,feeders, co -axe
&bull;&bull; installation of GSM outdoor, indoor Alcatel , Ericsson , Siemens and NEC equipments and commissioning ALCATEL LUX 94XX et UX 94XX ,AWY
&bull; Managing Quality for Microwave Installations
&bull; Supervision of Hardware installation work Microwave Rack, IDU, ODU, Antenna, IF Cable and Commissioning of Microwave Links
&bull; Testing and Configuration Microwave Links
&bull; Logistics &amp; Field Team
&bull; Management for timely Site Integration
&bull; Link Commissioning and Achieving RSL Levels
&bull; Ability to read LOS reports &amp; Link Design Reports and Site Documentation
&bull; experience in operation and maintanace
&bull; Installation and control of all electrical equipment of GSM site
&bull; &#61472;&#61472;&#61472;&#61472;measuring radio : site master
&bull; Supervision of SDH installation and alignment

Mes comp&eacute;tences :
Commissioning
G&eacute;nie civil
installation
Mise en service

Entreprises

  • Ooredoo Tunisia - Ingenieur Production clients Entreprise Acces FH

    2015 - maintenant

  • ALU CAM - Site engineer

    2014 - 2015

  • Orange Mali - Formateur

    2014 - 2014

  • HUAWEI TUNISIA - Site Engineer

    2010 - 2014

  • ALU CI - Ingenieur Site

    2009 - 2010

  • NEC - Consultant

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009

  • ALU CI - CONSULTANT

    2007 - 2007 SUPERVISION DES TRAVAUX DE GENIE CIVIL, MONTAGE ET CONSTRUCTION DES PYLÔNES, INSTALLATION, COMMISSSIONING, MISE EN SERVICE

  • NXT - Technicien

    2004 - 2004 SUPERVISION DES TRAVAUX DE GENIE CIVIL, MONTAGE ET CONSTRUCTION DES PYLÔNES, INSTALLATION, COMMISSSIONING, MISE EN SERVICE

Formations

