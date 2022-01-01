Ben Slimen ROSTOM

•Supervision of civil Works and
follow-up the installation of the tubular pylons and masts
• Supervision of the installation antennas radio, MW ,feeders, co -axe
•• installation of GSM outdoor, indoor Alcatel , Ericsson , Siemens and NEC equipments and commissioning ALCATEL LUX 94XX et UX 94XX ,AWY
• Managing Quality for Microwave Installations
• Supervision of Hardware installation work Microwave Rack, IDU, ODU, Antenna, IF Cable and Commissioning of Microwave Links
• Testing and Configuration Microwave Links
• Logistics & Field Team
• Management for timely Site Integration
• Link Commissioning and Achieving RSL Levels
• Ability to read LOS reports & Link Design Reports and Site Documentation
• experience in operation and maintanace
• Installation and control of all electrical equipment of GSM site
• measuring radio : site master
• Supervision of SDH installation and alignment
Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Génie civil
installation
Mise en service
Pas de formation renseignée