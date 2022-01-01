Ben Slimen ROSTOM

•Supervision of civil Works and

follow-up the installation of the tubular pylons and masts

• Supervision of the installation antennas radio, MW ,feeders, co -axe

•• installation of GSM outdoor, indoor Alcatel , Ericsson , Siemens and NEC equipments and commissioning ALCATEL LUX 94XX et UX 94XX ,AWY

• Managing Quality for Microwave Installations

• Supervision of Hardware installation work Microwave Rack, IDU, ODU, Antenna, IF Cable and Commissioning of Microwave Links

• Testing and Configuration Microwave Links

• Logistics & Field Team

• Management for timely Site Integration

• Link Commissioning and Achieving RSL Levels

• Ability to read LOS reports & Link Design Reports and Site Documentation

• experience in operation and maintanace

• Installation and control of all electrical equipment of GSM site

• measuring radio : site master

• Supervision of SDH installation and alignment



Mes compétences :

Commissioning

Génie civil

installation

Mise en service