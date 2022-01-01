Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bénédicte MADELENEAU
Ajouter
Bénédicte MADELENEAU
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
The Links
- Consultante Développement Etudes Marketing
Nantes
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aviss BABADJIDE
Isabelle DEVAUD-DAVID
Iuliana WOLF
Jean-Philippe THOMAS
Karin PERROT
Patrice GIRAUDON
Sabrina KARABAGLI
Stéphan JOUVE
Vigen PARSANIAN