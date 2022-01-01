Retail
Bénigne MATHIEU
Bénigne MATHIEU
Tilak Healthcare
Chief Business officer
Paris
Entreprises
Tilak Healthcare
- Chief Business officer
Commercial | Paris
2022 - maintenant
Astrazeneca
- Directeur de Franchise cardiovasculaire
Rueil-Malmaison
2022 - maintenant
Astrazeneca
- Directeur de Réseau Cardiovasculaire
Rueil-Malmaison
2018 - 2018
AstraZeneca
- Chef de Gamme Cardiologie
Rueil-Malmaison
2015 - 2017
AstraZeneca
- Chef de Produit Cardiovasculaire
Rueil-Malmaison
2012 - 2015
AstraZeneca
- Médecin Chef de Projet Neurosciences
Rueil-Malmaison
2011 - 2012
AstraZeneca
- Médecin chef de projet pneumologie
Rueil-Malmaison
2009 - 2011
Formations
ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management
Paris
2008 - 2009
Réseau
Antoine DELAGE
Céline GUÉZOU
Chokri DENGUIR
Emilie PLANCHOT
Estelle MARI
Julien CARRE
Lucile AUDOIRE
Pascal SANDRIN
Patrice THEPIN
Vincent LOEB
