Benjamaa OULIDI

Ben has more than 15 years of experience, and 13 years in Strategy Consulting, and working in PE-backed company. Ben has expertise in industrial goods, aerospace and defense, focusing on turnaround, operations, engineering, manufacturing & supply chain operations. He led deep transformation and restructuring programs of large companies across various industries (incl. A&D), as well as, many strategic assignments with a strong focus on A&D (due-diligence, growth and business unit strategy, M&A-led growth strategies)