Menu

Benjamaa OULIDI

Paris

En résumé

Ben has more than 15 years of experience, and 13 years in Strategy Consulting, and working in PE-backed company. Ben has expertise in industrial goods, aerospace and defense, focusing on turnaround, operations, engineering, manufacturing & supply chain operations. He led deep transformation and restructuring programs of large companies across various industries (incl. A&D), as well as, many strategic assignments with a strong focus on A&D (due-diligence, growth and business unit strategy, M&A-led growth strategies)

Entreprises

  • The Boston Consulting Group - Partner

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Roland Berger Strategy Consultants - Senior Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2016 Aerospace & Defence

  • SUEZ Environnement - Strategic Market Analyst

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2006 - 2008

  • Thales Underwater Systems - Engineer Internship

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau