Menu

Benjamin DELERUE

  • DECATHLON SE - Quality Manager Metal process and Oxelo Scooter at Decathlon France
  • DECATHLON SE
  • DECATHLON SE - Quality Manager Metal process and Oxelo Scooter at Decathlon France

LILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DECATHLON SE - DECATHLON SE - Quality Manager Metal process and Oxelo Scooter at Decathlon France

    Autre | LILLE 2021 - maintenant - Monitor the quality performance of the brands and process
    - Highlight and report to process and brands leaders the risks (Legal, Financial, Safety)
    - Create the conditions of success of the new products development for scooter (legal, standards...)
    - Animate production teams of the Metal process to improve quality indicators
    - Write quality policy (toxicology, self checking, production...)
    - Create bridge between process, brands and production teams to share knowledge and goods practices

  • DECATHLON SA - Helmet Production leader for DECATHLON SA in PORTUGAL

    Production | Porto PORTUGAL 2018 - 2020 Creation of a network of suppliers in Portugal / Europe to produce sports helmets locally.
    Industrialisation and homologation of the duplicated products.
    Accompaniment of the suppliers for the investment choice and strategy linked to Decathlon needs.
    Insure a Decathlon quality policy (safety products).
    Insure and guarantee the supply performance of this network.

  • DECATHLON SA - Product Engineer (Helmet), BTWIN, WEDZE, SIMOND, MASKOON

    Autre | LILLE 2013 - 2018 - Conception of safe helmets for sports users
    - Project manager
    - Industrialisation of the products in production zone (China / Portugal / India)
    - Mastering of the price and Value during the product development
    - Observation and Analyse of the sports users to support the marketing
    - Quality management of the products.

  • DECATHLON SA - Components Engineer (Helmet and protection)

    Autre | LILLE 2012 - 2013 - Creation of a components offers for Helmet team (OUTCHOC)
    - Creation of tests methods to homologate and control components
    - Costing analysis of all products BOM (Bill Of Material)

  • Decathlon - Ingénieur Essai Laboratoire

    LILLE 2010 - 2012 - Design of specials tests machines
    - Apply a quality assurance for each news tests (machine calibration, verification...)
    - Support for quality issues (analyses, tests method and protocols)
    - Testing of the products on a COFRAC lab

  • DJC Vendôme - Apprentis concepteurs de machines spéciales

    Technique | Vendôme (41100) 2008 - 2010 emploi en contrat d'apprentissage

Formations

Réseau