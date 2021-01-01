Benjamin DELERUE

-
DECATHLON SE
- DECATHLON SE - Quality Manager Metal process and Oxelo Scooter at Decathlon France
Autre | LILLE
2021 - maintenant
- Monitor the quality performance of the brands and process
- Highlight and report to process and brands leaders the risks (Legal, Financial, Safety)
- Create the conditions of success of the new products development for scooter (legal, standards...)
- Animate production teams of the Metal process to improve quality indicators
- Write quality policy (toxicology, self checking, production...)
- Create bridge between process, brands and production teams to share knowledge and goods practices
DECATHLON SA
- Helmet Production leader for DECATHLON SA in PORTUGAL
Production | Porto PORTUGAL
2018 - 2020
Creation of a network of suppliers in Portugal / Europe to produce sports helmets locally.
Industrialisation and homologation of the duplicated products.
Accompaniment of the suppliers for the investment choice and strategy linked to Decathlon needs.
Insure a Decathlon quality policy (safety products).
Insure and guarantee the supply performance of this network.
DECATHLON SA
- Product Engineer (Helmet), BTWIN, WEDZE, SIMOND, MASKOON
Autre | LILLE
2013 - 2018
- Conception of safe helmets for sports users
- Project manager
- Industrialisation of the products in production zone (China / Portugal / India)
- Mastering of the price and Value during the product development
- Observation and Analyse of the sports users to support the marketing
- Quality management of the products.
DECATHLON SA
- Components Engineer (Helmet and protection)
Autre | LILLE
2012 - 2013
- Creation of a components offers for Helmet team (OUTCHOC)
- Creation of tests methods to homologate and control components
- Costing analysis of all products BOM (Bill Of Material)
Decathlon
- Ingénieur Essai Laboratoire
LILLE
2010 - 2012
- Design of specials tests machines
- Apply a quality assurance for each news tests (machine calibration, verification...)
- Support for quality issues (analyses, tests method and protocols)
- Testing of the products on a COFRAC lab
DJC Vendôme
- Apprentis concepteurs de machines spéciales
Technique | Vendôme (41100)
2008 - 2010
emploi en contrat d'apprentissage