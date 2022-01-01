Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Benjamin LIBOUREL
Ajouter
Benjamin LIBOUREL
Cabinet de psychologie B. LIBOUREL
Psychologue
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Psychothérapeute EMDR
ACT thérapie.
http://www.bordeauxpsy.fr/
Entreprises
Cabinet de psychologie B. LIBOUREL
- Psychologue
Profession libérale | BORDEAUX
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Bordeaux 1
Bordeaux
2004 - 2008
Réseau
Apolline ALLIOUX
Dr Benoît POISSON
Laure CHEVALIER
Lucie LIBOUREL
Pierre- ET-JULIEN