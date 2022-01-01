Benjamin PESSELIER

Mes compétences :
Asie
Export
Import
Import asie
International
Entreprises
G&G Armament
- Project Manager
2013 - maintenantSet and run marketing projects, to Airsoft related information collection, G&G brand management and sales development for the Company.
Sales market: France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, South Africa, New-Zealand, Philippines and Thaïland.
TPLG
- Commercial & assistant export
2010 - 2012
Formations
NSYSU (Kaohsiung)
Kaohsiung2008 - 2009DUETI
Management
The University Of Lethbridge (Lethbridge)
Lethbridge2006 - 2008DUT TC
1ère année IUT Auxerre
2ème année Universiity of Lethbridge