Menu

Benjamin PESSELIER

TAINAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Asie
Export
Import
Import asie
International

Entreprises

  • G&G Armament - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant Set and run marketing projects, to Airsoft related information collection, G&G brand management and sales development for the Company.
    Sales market: France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, South Africa, New-Zealand, Philippines and Thaïland.

  • TPLG - Commercial & assistant export

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • NSYSU (Kaohsiung)

    Kaohsiung 2008 - 2009 DUETI

    Management

  • The University Of Lethbridge (Lethbridge)

    Lethbridge 2006 - 2008 DUT TC

    1ère année IUT Auxerre
    2ème année Universiity of Lethbridge

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :