Menu

Benjamin RAYNAUD

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication

Entreprises


  • - Consultant en communication digitale

    2013 - maintenant

  • Agence Anatome - Chef de projet

    2012 - 2013

  • Marsatwork - Community Manager

    Marseille 2012 - 2012

  • Agence T.I.N.A. - Chef de projet junior

    2012 - 2012

  • Centre André Malraux (Sarajevo, Bosnie-Herzégovine) - Chef de projet junior

    2010 - 2010 Organisation d'une exposition photographique

    Organisation du forum international "Let's build a common civil society"

    Organisation d'un festival culturel

  • Accademia della Risata (Urbino - Italie) - Assistant de communication

    2009 - 2009 Nouveau design de la newsletter de l'association

    Taches administratives

    Études statistiques

    Organisation d'évènements

Formations

  • INSTITUT D ETUDES POLITIQUES Aix (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2006 - 2012 Rédaction de mémoire "Tito : l'image du héros en Bosnie-Herzégovine de 1945 à nos jours".

Réseau