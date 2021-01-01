Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benjamin RAYNAUD
Ajouter
Benjamin RAYNAUD
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Communication
Entreprises
- Consultant en communication digitale
2013 - maintenant
Agence Anatome
- Chef de projet
2012 - 2013
Marsatwork
- Community Manager
Marseille
2012 - 2012
Agence T.I.N.A.
- Chef de projet junior
2012 - 2012
Centre André Malraux (Sarajevo, Bosnie-Herzégovine)
- Chef de projet junior
2010 - 2010
Organisation d'une exposition photographique
Organisation du forum international "Let's build a common civil society"
Organisation d'un festival culturel
Accademia della Risata (Urbino - Italie)
- Assistant de communication
2009 - 2009
Nouveau design de la newsletter de l'association
Taches administratives
Études statistiques
Organisation d'évènements
Formations
INSTITUT D ETUDES POLITIQUES Aix (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2006 - 2012
Rédaction de mémoire "Tito : l'image du héros en Bosnie-Herzégovine de 1945 à nos jours".
Réseau
Abigaël VASSELIER
Claire DREVON
Cyrielle EYRAL
Finas MARIE
Gaël GROSSET
Léa GUNDERMANN
Nicolas NOTIN
Pierre LETOUBLON
Richard LIEB
Sophie DUPEYRAT