Mathilde NICOLAI

Art
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Culture
Economy
Geopolitics
Marketing
Production
Sociology
Tourism
Entreprises
SOFRECO
- Project Director
CLICHY CEDEX2013 - maintenant
ECLAC - United Nations. Division of Gender Affairs
- Research assistant Economy and sociology
2012 - maintenant- Collected information and conducted preliminary research on varied topics involving gender issues, (physical and economic autonomy, autonomy in decision-making) for the preparation of internal and external reports on the work of the Regional Office.
- Assisted in the preparation process of the XII Regional Conference on women in Latin America & the Caribbean on Economic Empowerment, Gender Equality and ICT, and the 48a Meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean
- Contributed to the systematization of information provided by countries on ICT and gender policies.
- Assistant in external and internal communication (redaction of flyers and press communiqués, communication with opinion leaders in the region
- Assistant in the elaboration of the 2012 outcome document of the Gender Equality Observatory
- Webmaster of the two Division's websites
ECLAC - UNITED NATIONS
- Assistant communication and research (trainee)
2012 - 2012- Research assistant in economics and political fields according to the areas of the Gender division (Women and TIC, Women and international trade, Public policies for equality...)
- Events manager: organization of the regional conferences and different reunions of the division.
- Statistics assistant
- Webmaster
Guakismo Prod
- Assistante manager
2011 - 2012-Communication strategy for event management: Concerts, tours, conferences, political seminaries
- Project management : Concert hall booking, logistics, transportation, agenda, budget and accommodation.
- Requirement about meeting deadlines and funds limits
Le Petit Journal Santiago Chili
- Journalist webmaster
2009 - 2010- Interviews, writing articles about the economic and political situation of Chile. Art and culture reviews
- Website management
- Fund raising: Looking for selling commercial space in the media
EnlacePro
- Secrétaire de direction
2009 - 2011- In charge of the production of two musical bands in Chile ( concert hall booking, budget elaboration, communication strategy)
- Design and construction of the company website
- Event management: planification and management of important cultural events ( Celebration of the French celebration of the 14th of july, seminars, conferences)
-Translation (french, english, spanish)
- Production of a documentary about Victor Auclair, a french architect (research about his work, contact with potential helpful persons to guide our work)
Formations
Université Paris III - Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris)
Paris2011 - 2012Business studies and foreign affairs, Institut des Hautes Etudes sur l'Amérique Latine
South America, economics, marketing - Masters 2 content: Strategies of International Projection in LATAM, Country Risk, Microfinance, Project Management, International Law, Economics of Development, Transatlantic Triangle, Strategy of negotiation
Thesis "Unpaid domestic work and the importance of its quantification in South America"
16/20
Sociology - Masters 1 content: Globalized economics, Sociology, International law, History of international relations, Microeconomics, Methodology for Sociological investigation
Thesis "The Opus Dei and the education in Chile"
14/20