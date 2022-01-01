Menu

Benjamin ROBIC

RENNES

En résumé

Web developer back & front, Scrum Master, interested in agility and new technologies.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Silverlight
Web
WPF
JavaScript
SQL
Microsoft .NET
PHP
JQuery
Agile Scrum
Scrum master - PSM I
AngularJS

Entreprises

  • Refresh IT Solutions - Product Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Jouve - Software engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2018 Daily tasks:
    - Realization of technical analysis based on a search engine on portals
    - Meetings with publishers to speak about new functionalities and how to implement them
    - Implementation of new functionnalities in agreement with publishers
    - Delivery of packages to outsourcing
    - Corrective maintenance following customer recipe
    - Scrum Master of a 7 members team
    - Demonstrations to customers at the end of the sprint in English

    Platforms:
    - www.dalloz.fr
    - www.elnet.fr
    - www.memento.efl.fr
    - www.opmaat.sdu.nl
    - www.elnet-rh.fr
    - ...

    Technologies:
    - ASP.NET MVC 5.0, Web API, WebForms, C#
    - jQuery/UI, AngularJS 1.6, Angular 2.0
    - HTML5 / SCSS / Bootstrap
    - Exalead, SolR, MongoDb, SQL Server (TSQL)
    - SVN, GIT, NUnit, Elmah
    - Jenkins, Mantis
    - IceScrum, Jira

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs - Design Engineer and Development .Net

    Paris 2012 - 2014 * At Jouve from January 2012 to May 2014:

    Realization of web portals like iGoogle for 2 major legal publishers:
    - Drafting of specifications for the FrontOffice
    - Modeling the associated database
    - Development of portals : FrontOffice and BackOffice
    - Implementation of unit tests to validate developments
    - Deployment of production environment (via MSDeploy)

    Technologies:
    - ASPNET 4.0 + MVC, C#
    - WCF (SOAP), T-SQL, SQL
    - Jenkins, Mantis, SVN
    - MSTEST + Mock

  • Sodifrance - Analyst Programmer .Net

    Saint-Grégoire 2010 - 2011 As an analyst programmer:
    - Study and implementation of a software factory for the .Net platform.
    - Migration of a J2EE application to a .Net environment
    - Participation in customer projects (ATMB, EADS, UKL, ...)

    Technologies:
    - ASPNet C# /VB.net
    - Silverlight, WPF
    - T-SQL, SQL.

    Professionalisation contract with a duration of 1 year and 1 month.

  • Lacroix Sofrel - Developer .NET (C# / WPF)

    Vern sur Seiche 2010 - 2010 As a developer:
    - Study of existing solutions regarding "Reporting Intelligence"
    - Implementation of a report generation solution in accordance with specifications.
    - Creation of different models and prototypes for this solution as well as for internal applications.
    - Implementation of unit tests to validate the solution

    Technologies:
    - WPF, Silverlight,
    - EntLib
    - T-SQL, SQL.

    Internship of six months full time.

  • BenjaminRobic - Développeur web en Freelance

    2010 - 2014 Realization of websites:
    - Creation of the agreement with the customer design
    - Integration of design according to standards W3C
    - Site SEO objectives as defined in the specification

  • Orange Business Services - Developer Perl / PHP / Shell

    Paris 2009 - 2009 As a developer:
    - Study and implementation of a technical solution to query Oracle databases to feed MySQL databases

    Technologies:
    - Perl, Shell
    - PHP
    - Oracle, MySQL
    - Debian.

    Internship of three months full time.

  • France Telecom Equant - Developer Perl / Shell / PHP

    2009 - 2009 As a developer:
    - Automate a Red Hat Linux installation named "APTPlaton" enable computers on a network to retrieve updates present on several deposits.
    - PHP Script Changes facilitating access to network machines.

    Technology:
    - Perl, Shell
    - PHP

    Internship of 3 months part-time.

