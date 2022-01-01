Benjamin ROBIC

Web developer back & front, Scrum Master, interested in agility and new technologies.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Silverlight
Web
WPF
JavaScript
SQL
Microsoft .NET
PHP
JQuery
Agile Scrum
Scrum master - PSM I
AngularJS
Entreprises
Refresh IT Solutions
- Product Manager
2018 - maintenant
Jouve
- Software engineer
Paris2014 - 2018Daily tasks:
- Realization of technical analysis based on a search engine on portals
- Meetings with publishers to speak about new functionalities and how to implement them
- Implementation of new functionnalities in agreement with publishers
- Delivery of packages to outsourcing
- Corrective maintenance following customer recipe
- Scrum Master of a 7 members team
- Demonstrations to customers at the end of the sprint in English
Orange Business Services IT&L@bs
- Design Engineer and Development .Net
Paris2012 - 2014* At Jouve from January 2012 to May 2014:
Realization of web portals like iGoogle for 2 major legal publishers:
- Drafting of specifications for the FrontOffice
- Modeling the associated database
- Development of portals : FrontOffice and BackOffice
- Implementation of unit tests to validate developments
- Deployment of production environment (via MSDeploy)
Saint-Grégoire2010 - 2011As an analyst programmer:
- Study and implementation of a software factory for the .Net platform.
- Migration of a J2EE application to a .Net environment
- Participation in customer projects (ATMB, EADS, UKL, ...)
Professionalisation contract with a duration of 1 year and 1 month.
Lacroix Sofrel
- Developer .NET (C# / WPF)
Vern sur Seiche2010 - 2010As a developer:
- Study of existing solutions regarding "Reporting Intelligence"
- Implementation of a report generation solution in accordance with specifications.
- Creation of different models and prototypes for this solution as well as for internal applications.
- Implementation of unit tests to validate the solution
France Telecom Equant
- Developer Perl / Shell / PHP
2009 - 2009As a developer:
- Automate a Red Hat Linux installation named "APTPlaton" enable computers on a network to retrieve updates present on several deposits.
- PHP Script Changes facilitating access to network machines.