Menu

Benjamin SUAREZ

Meylan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Roche Diagnostics - Ingénieur Développement de Solutions Informatiques

    Meylan 2011 - maintenant Développement MPL

  • Roche Diagnostics - Ingénieur Support Solutions Informatiques

    Meylan 2009 - 2011 Support Clientèle

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :