Benjamin TOURNY

Worldwide legal, contract and compliance support to tendering and project & operations for major and complex offshore oil and gas projects.
Entreprises
Subsea 7
- Legal & Compliance
Juridique | SUTTON2007 - maintenant- Since 2021 (London): Worldwide support to Global Project Center and Asia Pacific Business Unit - legal and compliance support for all tendering and project activities worldwide ;
- 2013 to 2021(Aberdeen then London): Worldwide support to Life of Field Business Unit (i-Tech) - head of legal and compliance for all tendering and project activities worldwide;
- 2013 (Aberdeen): Support to Vessel Management Department - mostly vessel formalities with flag authorities, purchase and sale of vessels;
- 2008 to 2012 (Paris): Support to Africa and Mediterranean Business Unit - mostly tendering and P&O activity for offshore EPCI, T&I projects;
- 2007 to 2008 (Aberdeen): Support to North Sea & Canada Business Unit - mostly tendering activity for offshore EPCI, T&I projects.
Oslo2003 - 2004Master de Droit des Affaires dans le cadre du programme Erasmus avec specialisation en droit maritime et droit de l'energie (Master in Business Law (Erasmus Programme) - Major in Maritime and Energy Laws)