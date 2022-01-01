Menu

Benjamin TOURNY

  • Subsea 7
  • Legal & Compliance

SUTTON

En résumé

Worldwide legal, contract and compliance support to tendering and project & operations for major and complex offshore oil and gas projects.

Entreprises

  • Subsea 7 - Legal & Compliance

    Juridique | SUTTON 2007 - maintenant - Since 2021 (London): Worldwide support to Global Project Center and Asia Pacific Business Unit - legal and compliance support for all tendering and project activities worldwide ;
    - 2013 to 2021(Aberdeen then London): Worldwide support to Life of Field Business Unit (i-Tech) - head of legal and compliance for all tendering and project activities worldwide;
    - 2013 (Aberdeen): Support to Vessel Management Department - mostly vessel formalities with flag authorities, purchase and sale of vessels;
    - 2008 to 2012 (Paris): Support to Africa and Mediterranean Business Unit - mostly tendering and P&O activity for offshore EPCI, T&I projects;
    - 2007 to 2008 (Aberdeen): Support to North Sea & Canada Business Unit - mostly tendering activity for offshore EPCI, T&I projects.

Formations

  • University Of Aberdeen

    Aberdeen 2007 - 2008 LLM in Oil and Gas

  • Universitetet I Oslo

    Oslo 2003 - 2004 Master de Droit des Affaires dans le cadre du programme Erasmus avec specialisation en droit maritime et droit de l'energie (Master in Business Law (Erasmus Programme) - Major in Maritime and Energy Laws)

  • Université François Rabelais

    Tours 1998 - 2005 Formation en droit jusqu'au Master de Droit des Affaires Internationales Law (Law school from 1st to final year (eq. LLB (Hons) then LLM International Commercial Law))

