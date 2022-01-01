Retail
Benjamin VIGUIER
RUEIL MALMAISON
Entreprises
SOGEA SATOM
- Contrôleur de Gestion
RUEIL MALMAISON
2012 - maintenant
Gras Savoye
- Controle de Gestion Groupe
Puteaux
2011 - 2012
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
- Cost Controler
2011 - 2011
Hotel Le Meurice - Paris
- Cost Controler
2010 - 2010
Mercure Créolia - Ile de la Réunion
- Chargé Qualité et developpement Durable
2009 - 2009
Formations
IAE De Lille
Lille
2011 - 2012
Master Science de Gestion - Audit Interne & Contrôle de Gestion
ISEM (Université Montpellier 1)
Montpellier
2009 - 2011
Master 2 Economie, Droit, Gestion
ISEM
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Licence Sciences de Gestion
Lycée Ferdinand Foch
Rodez
2002 - 2005
Bac Scientifique
Réseau
Benjamin MABA
François CARNEIRO
Grégoire VENUZE
Hassane HAROUNE
Laura LECERF
Rachida BACHIR MAYANA
Sylvain LECONTE
Thierry DEREUX
Vincent ROUQUETTE
Virginie GUISLAIN
