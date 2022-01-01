Bennani BENNANI HANBEL (HANBEL)

Mes compétences :
Technicien d'engin de chantier et agricole
Technicien matériel de forage
Technicien d'informatique de bureau
Agriculture
Entreprises
Zahid Tractor & Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd CATERPILLAR
- Technician specialty in machines CATERPILLAR
2014 - maintenantI'm working in caterpillar Saudi Arab department RENT and USED machine (zahid tractor).
Engineering & construction company ECC
- Technicien et responsabile d'engin CAT
2013 - maintenantJe suis le technicien et le premier responsable d'engin CATERPILLARE et trois groupes électrogènes
Deux CAT avec moteur pérkins ( 250 kva, 275 kva ) et la troisième FILIPINNI avec moteur pérkins 200 kva
Parc engins industriels et agricoles PARENIN « CATERPILLAR, JONH DEERE ».
- Technicien de maintenance d'engin industrie et agricole
2008 - 2012Technicien professionnel d"engin CATERPILLAR spécialité hydraulique.
en JOHN DEERE technicien de service après vente
Formations
Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Travaux Publics De Mornaguia (Tunis)