Benoit GUERARD
Benoit GUERARD
MONTIGNY LES METZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ETUDE D'HUISSIER
- Collaborateur
2011 - maintenant
GRANDE DISTRIBUTION
- Collaborateur
2010 - 2011
Réseau entreprendre
- Chargé instruction de projet création/reprise et du développement de l'antenne de Metz
Cestas
2009 - 2010
Banque populaire lorraine champagne
- Stagiaire
Paris
2006 - maintenant
Lycée Fabert Metz
- Surveillant
2003 - 2008
Marine Nationale
- Second maître Manoeuvrier
Paris
1999 - 2002
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Strasbourg Iii
2008 - 2009
Entrepreneuriat en PME
Université Nancy 2
Nancy
2003 - 2006
Economie et gestion d'entreprise
Centre D'Instruction Naval Armand Peugeot De Maistrance
Brest
1999 - 2000
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1998 - 1999
Lycee Jacques Marquette
Pont A Mousson
1994 - 1998
Réseau
Association KIWI ORGANISATION
Cécile LAROZE
Hélène BLASQUIET
Jean HEIMBURGER
Jonathan SCHWARTZ
Meltem KARAKOC
Mohamed EL KINANI
Pascal GUENSER
Sebastien LAMBERT*
Sophie ZUJEW