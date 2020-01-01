Menu

Benoit LE BRAS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SEM
Webmarketing
Web analytics
Online marketing
Online advertising
Comparateurs de prix
Search marketing
Search Engine Advertising

Entreprises

  • Converteo - Consultant Digital Senior (adTech & Média)

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Keyade - SEM Team Leader

    PARIS 2013 - 2017

  • Ciblo - E-Marketing Director

    PARIS 2012 - 2013 Definition of the agency's marketing strategy for 2013-2014 through:

    • Reflexion and implementation of automated tools (via APIs and/or web services) for a better, more accurate and faster decision-making process when optimising e-marketing campaigns on several channels (PPC, Price comparison shopping engines, RTB Display, Retargeting, Email marketing...).

    • Definition and support of the client acquisition strategy for the agency

    • Management of five traffic managers and responsibility for the entire Search client portfolio

    • Support for the e-marketing team through the provision of tools (in-house/external depending on the client's website technology) and work methodologies/processes

    • Hiring and training of traffic managers on all web channels that are offered by the e-Marketing Dept.

  • Ciblo - Chef de groupe e-Marketing

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 • Development of the Internet strategy for the agency’s clients using several e-marketing channels (PPC, Price comparison shopping engines, email marketing, marketplaces, display etc.) to increase ROI

    • Management of five traffic managers and responsibility for the entire Search client portfolio

    • Support for the e-marketing team through the provision of tools and work methodologies

    • Hiring and training of traffic managers/Hiring of SEO consultants

  • Ciblo - Traffic Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 • Creation/management/optimisation/analysis of PPC campaigns (Google, Yahoo!, Bing)

    • Preparation of and participation in business meetings (client acquisition and strategy meetings)

    • Customer relationship management and implementation of e-marketing recommendations

  • Renault Trucks - Aftermarket Project Manager Assistant

    Saint-Priest France 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2008 - 2009 Master's in Electronic Business

  • AVANS HOGESCHOOL IBS (Breda)

    Breda 2006 - 2008 International Business and Management Studies

  • Reims Management School - RMS

    Reims 2003 - 2006

