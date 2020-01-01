Benoit LE BRAS

Mes compétences :
SEM
Webmarketing
Web analytics
Online marketing
Online advertising
Comparateurs de prix
Search marketing
Search Engine Advertising
Entreprises
Converteo
- Consultant Digital Senior (adTech & Média)
Paris2018 - maintenant
Keyade
- SEM Team Leader
PARIS2013 - 2017
Ciblo
- E-Marketing Director
PARIS2012 - 2013Definition of the agency's marketing strategy for 2013-2014 through:
• Reflexion and implementation of automated tools (via APIs and/or web services) for a better, more accurate and faster decision-making process when optimising e-marketing campaigns on several channels (PPC, Price comparison shopping engines, RTB Display, Retargeting, Email marketing...).
• Definition and support of the client acquisition strategy for the agency
• Management of five traffic managers and responsibility for the entire Search client portfolio
• Support for the e-marketing team through the provision of tools (in-house/external depending on the client's website technology) and work methodologies/processes
• Hiring and training of traffic managers on all web channels that are offered by the e-Marketing Dept.
Ciblo
- Chef de groupe e-Marketing
PARIS2011 - 2012• Development of the Internet strategy for the agency’s clients using several e-marketing channels (PPC, Price comparison shopping engines, email marketing, marketplaces, display etc.) to increase ROI
• Management of five traffic managers and responsibility for the entire Search client portfolio
• Support for the e-marketing team through the provision of tools and work methodologies
• Hiring and training of traffic managers/Hiring of SEO consultants
Ciblo
- Traffic Manager
PARIS2010 - 2011• Creation/management/optimisation/analysis of PPC campaigns (Google, Yahoo!, Bing)
• Preparation of and participation in business meetings (client acquisition and strategy meetings)
• Customer relationship management and implementation of e-marketing recommendations
Renault Trucks
- Aftermarket Project Manager Assistant
Saint-Priest France2008 - 2008
Formations
HEC Montréal (Montréal (Québec))
Montréal (Québec)2008 - 2009Master's in Electronic Business
AVANS HOGESCHOOL IBS (Breda)
Breda2006 - 2008International Business and Management Studies