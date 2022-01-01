Menu

Benoit MARY (MARY)

Haute-Goulaine

En résumé

Famille Mary is French brand honey company since 1921, expert on premium honeys selection, beekeeping and development, distribution of Honey, organic royal jelly and organic honey skin care with own brands Famille Mary honey, Abellie cosmetics, New honey sport nutrition Meltonic
Owner to 28 retail shops in France, e-business and direct selling.
Discover my brand in
www.famillemary.fr
www.abellie.fr.
www.meltonic.fr
We looking international Partnership for distribution.

Mes compétences :
Marketing direct
Management
Entrepteneur
APICULTURE FRANCAISE SAUVEGARDE ABEILLES
PRODUCTEUR MIEL FRANCAIS

Entreprises

  • MELTONIC honey sport nutrition

    Haute-Goulaine (44115) 2014 - maintenant

  • FAMILLE MARY - President

    Saint André de la Marche 1995 - 2020

Formations

