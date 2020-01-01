Marc DELAMARRE

Founder of ATLASFORMEN.COM - a Paris based e-commerce & catalog brand that designs, and retails hight quality OUTDOOR CLOTHING at best price to consumers. Led the company as Chief Executive from inception into a leading pan-European and Russian business with 190 M€ in sales.
20 years experience in Business Development, Marketing Strategy and Digital.
Marketing and advertising - Consumer goods - Multichannel Off & On line.
Managing marketing concepts and products from launch to completion for major Online and Home shopping companies.
International and cross cultural experience.
Customer-centric Marketing expert with 20 years expérience achieving positive results in international senior roles.
Associate General Director For Editions ATLAS since 2006.
Editions ATLAS (+400 M€ Turnover)
A DeAgostini Group Company
Spécialités : Bottom line results-oriented business development leader with e-commerce expertise.
Accomplished entrepreneur profil: Successful Business starting up in international environment:
. Intrapreneurship - Founder of ATLAS FOR MEN - Mail Order & Internet Catalog (Outdoor Clothing, Equipment & Footwear).
Launched in 2000 for ATLAS Group (A de Agostini Group Company)
Now a 235 M€ On & Off line sales company, operating in France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, The Netherlands and Russia.
Corporate Spin-off with Editions Atlas (late 2013).
. Founder & CEO of PHONE COM - Telemarketing Services & Call Center (4 M€)
Created in 1984 - Sold in 1987.
Mes compétences :
Direction générale
E-commerce
Internet
Marketing direct
Marketing
Business development
Management