Marc DELAMARRE

Founder of ATLASFORMEN.COM - a Paris based e-commerce & catalog brand that designs, and retails hight quality OUTDOOR CLOTHING at best price to consumers. Led the company as Chief Executive from inception into a leading pan-European and Russian business with 190 M€ in sales.



20 years experience in Business Development, Marketing Strategy and Digital.

Marketing and advertising - Consumer goods - Multichannel Off & On line.

Managing marketing concepts and products from launch to completion for major Online and Home shopping companies.



International and cross cultural experience.



Customer-centric Marketing expert with 20 years expérience achieving positive results in international senior roles.



Associate General Director For Editions ATLAS since 2006.

Editions ATLAS (+400 M€ Turnover)

A DeAgostini Group Company



Spécialités : Bottom line results-oriented business development leader with e-commerce expertise.

Accomplished entrepreneur profil: Successful Business starting up in international environment:



. Intrapreneurship - Founder of ATLAS FOR MEN - Mail Order & Internet Catalog (Outdoor Clothing, Equipment & Footwear).

Launched in 2000 for ATLAS Group (A de Agostini Group Company)

Now a 235 M€ On & Off line sales company, operating in France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, The Netherlands and Russia.

Corporate Spin-off with Editions Atlas (late 2013).



. Founder & CEO of PHONE COM - Telemarketing Services & Call Center (4 M€)

Created in 1984 - Sold in 1987.



