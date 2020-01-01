Menu

Marc DELAMARRE

Paris

En résumé

Founder of ATLASFORMEN.COM - a Paris based e-commerce &amp; catalog brand that designs, and retails hight quality OUTDOOR CLOTHING at best price to consumers. Led the company as Chief Executive from inception into a leading pan-European and Russian business with 190 M&#8364; in sales.

20 years experience in Business Development, Marketing Strategy and Digital.
Marketing and advertising - Consumer goods - Multichannel Off &amp; On line.
Managing marketing concepts and products from launch to completion for major Online and Home shopping companies.

International and cross cultural experience.

Customer-centric Marketing expert with 20 years exp&eacute;rience achieving positive results in international senior roles.

Associate General Director For Editions ATLAS since 2006.
Editions ATLAS (+400 M&#8364; Turnover)
A DeAgostini Group Company

Sp&eacute;cialit&eacute;s : Bottom line results-oriented business development leader with e-commerce expertise.
Accomplished entrepreneur profil: Successful Business starting up in international environment:

. Intrapreneurship - Founder of ATLAS FOR MEN - Mail Order &amp; Internet Catalog (Outdoor Clothing, Equipment &amp; Footwear).
Launched in 2000 for ATLAS Group (A de Agostini Group Company)
Now a 235 M&#8364; On &amp; Off line sales company, operating in France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, The Netherlands and Russia.
Corporate Spin-off with Editions Atlas (late 2013).

. Founder &amp; CEO of PHONE COM - Telemarketing Services &amp; Call Center (4 M&#8364;)
Created in 1984 - Sold in 1987.

Mes comp&eacute;tences :
Direction g&eacute;n&eacute;rale
E-commerce
Internet
Marketing direct
Marketing
Business development
Management

Entreprises

  • EDITIONS ATLAS - Directeur du développement

    Paris 2000 - 2006

  • EDITIONS ATLAS - ATLAS FOR MEN - Directeur General

    Paris 1999 - maintenant Directeur Général en charge du développement et des activités Catalogues.

    Création et développement de l'activité Catalogue au sein des Editions Atlas.
    Cette diversification représente maintenant près du tiers du CA de la société.
    Création de ATLAS FOR MEN France (catalogue de produits "outdoors" pour Hommes) en 2000.
    ATLAS FOR MEN est devenu le 1er catalogue spécialisé Outdoors en France.
    Création de ATLAS FOR WOMEN France en 2008.
    Internationalisation de ATLAS FOR MEN en Belgique (2006) et Allemagne (2008.

  • EDITIONS ATLAS - Directeur Division

    Paris 1995 - 2000

  • NASHUA PHOTOS - Directeur Marketing International

    1987 - 1995

  • PHONE COM - Owner

    1984 - 1987 Télémarketing, Call centers, et Marketing Services

Formations

Réseau