Benoit PLOQUIN

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • GfK - Retail Analytics Project Manager

    Suresnes 2014 - maintenant GfK Retail Analytics enables brands and retailers to understand the success of retail executions at the point of sale. Thanks to several studies, I help my clients to select the most efficient levers and optimize their investment.

    Some studies I did for international manufaturer (DIM, Delonghi, Goodyear, Samsung, Luxottica (RayBan), Alcon, Fiskars, SEB...) thanks to modelling approach :

    - Marketing Mix Model splits the sales to see the impact of each marketing layer ( measuring ROI of marketing actions and providing clear and actionable recommandations).
    - Solution in Assortment determines the optimal assortment in shelf for different type of stores.
    - Solution in Price determines the price elasticity of products, how price changes affect sales
    - In Store Experience combines Mystery Shopping / Shoper interview with GfK panel datas, and measures the impact of all the animations/live devices/retail saler arguments on the manufacturer sales.

    ... or thanks to store grouping approach:

    -Focus solution: Answer questions like: what is my optimal price, what is the optimal range share for a brand in its category, how convince a retailer to list a product ?

  • Pôle Emploi Services - Chargé d'études statistiques/ Analystes données

    2013 - 2013

  • Artprice.com - Chargé d'Etudes / Analyste données

    St Romain au Mont D'or 2012 - 2012

  • Investis France - Conseiller Indépendant

    2012 - 2014

  • FRAC Nord Pas de Calais - Chargé d'études Marketing / Développement des publics

    2011 - 2011

  • CERTU - Chargé d'études

    Lyon 2010 - 2010

Formations

