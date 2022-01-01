Benoit PLOQUIN

GfK
- Retail Analytics Project Manager
Suresnes
2014 - maintenant
GfK Retail Analytics enables brands and retailers to understand the success of retail executions at the point of sale. Thanks to several studies, I help my clients to select the most efficient levers and optimize their investment.
Some studies I did for international manufaturer (DIM, Delonghi, Goodyear, Samsung, Luxottica (RayBan), Alcon, Fiskars, SEB...) thanks to modelling approach :
- Marketing Mix Model splits the sales to see the impact of each marketing layer ( measuring ROI of marketing actions and providing clear and actionable recommandations).
- Solution in Assortment determines the optimal assortment in shelf for different type of stores.
- Solution in Price determines the price elasticity of products, how price changes affect sales
- In Store Experience combines Mystery Shopping / Shoper interview with GfK panel datas, and measures the impact of all the animations/live devices/retail saler arguments on the manufacturer sales.
... or thanks to store grouping approach:
-Focus solution: Answer questions like: what is my optimal price, what is the optimal range share for a brand in its category, how convince a retailer to list a product ?