Benoît QUINTY

Paris

EHS coordination & standardization, permanent EHS talents network team building & coaching, non EHS specialists commitment & daily involvement development, for a worldwide footprint of manufacturing units of Air insulated switchgears, Gas insulated switchgears and R&D centers. What an amazing role and challenge

  • General Electric - EHS leader - GE Renewable Grid - High Voltage Switchgears

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Environment Health and Safety worldwide coordination for a GE Renewable P&L.
    Scope of 16 manufacturing sites dedicated to High Voltage technologies manufacturing and R&D centers.
    Governance program, EHS ressources coaching, continuous improvement feeding, ISO standards & certifications.

  • General Electric - Responsable EHS Etablissement

    Paris 2013 - 2019 Direction EHS de l'établissement. Définition de la Stratégie/Budgets/Plan d'actions. Management au quotidien de l'amélioration continue EHS, du support décisionnel et organisationnel aux équipes et déploiement des systèmes ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 et référentiels Groupe ALSTOM GE au sein d'un site de 650 personnes classé ICPE. Encadrement d'une équipe EHS.

  • Alstom Group - Responsable Qualité & EHS Unité R&D

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2013 En charge de l'animation des systèmes de management QEHS selon l'ISO 9001, l'ISO 14001, l'ISO 17025 (COFRAC), l'OHSAS 18001 et les référentiels groupe ALSTOM au sein d'une unité de R&D et d'essais électriques Haute Tension (180 personnes).
    Résultats :
    IFR1 est passé de 25 à 0 en trois ans.
    Amélioration des systèmes de management et maintien des 3 certifications de l'unité.

  • Areva - Manager EHS Corporate Level

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2010 Management Hygiène, Sécurité et Environnement, corporate AREVA T&D.
    Deploiement de la politique EHS et des standards du groupe auprès d'environ 250 unités réparties dans 50 pays à travers le monde. Support technique et managérial pour toutes les problématiques liés à l'EHS, formations, accompagnement, audits.

  • RENAULT TECHNOCENTRE - Ingénieur Prévention

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2006 Gestion de dossiers et d'études HSE sur des sujets multiples (Management des Produits chimiques, problématiques, bruit, vibrations...)

  • MGE UPS SYSTEMS - Stage Ingénieur, Projet OHSAS 18001

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2004 - 2004 Développement et mise en oeuvre du système de management Santé et Sécurité au travail selon l'OHSAS 18001.

  • Pechiney Electro Métallurgie - Responsable Environnement Santé Sécurité

    2004 - 2005 Développement et mise en place conjointe des systèmes de management environnement selon l'ISO 14001 et santé sécurité au travail selon l'OHSAS 18001.
    Gestions de toutes les questions HSE au quotidien, gestion et/ou réalisation des formations HSE du site, gestions des contrôles périodiques et de toutes les relations avec les organismes extérieurs (DRIRE, CRAM, CPAM, inspection du travail...)

  • CEA Grenoble - Stage Ingénieur, Projet analyse de risques

    2003 - 2003 Analyse de risques et propositions d'amélioration sur un équipement de distribution automatisée de produits chimiques dangereux. Evolution dans le monde de la recherche en micro et nano technologies, notamment en "salle blanche".

  • Institut Laue-Langevin - Stage Ingénieur, Projet Document Unique

    2002 - 2002 Développement et mise en oeuvre d'une méthodologie d'évaluation des risques aux postes de travail au sein d'un institut de recherche neutronique.
    Rédaction du document unique en réponse au décret du 5 novembre 2001.
    Propositions d'amélioration santé sécurité.

