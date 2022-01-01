Benoît RANCHOUX

Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et Pneumologie de Québec
- Postdoctoral Researcher
2015 - maintenant
Pathophysiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
1) MicroRNA networks in pulmonary arterial hypertension: share mechanisms with cancer?
Curr Opin Oncol. 2016 Jan;28(1):72-82.
Courboulin A*, Ranchoux B*, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Perros F, Bonnet S. * equal contribution
2) Potassium Channel Subfamily K Member 3 (KCNK3) Contributes to the Development of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
Circulation. 2016 Apr 5;133(14):1371-85
Antigny F, Hautefort A, Meloche J, Belacel-Ouari M, Manoury B, Rucker-Martin C, Péchoux C, Potus F, Nadeau V, Tremblay E, Ruffenach G, Bourgeois A, Dorfmüller P, Breuils-Bonnet S, Fadel E, Ranchoux B, Jourdon P, Girerd B, Montani D, Provencher S, Bonnet S, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Perros F.
3) MiR-223 Reverses Experimental Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
Am J Physiol Cell Physiol. 2015 Jun 17:ajpcell.00149.2015
Meloche J, Le Guen M, Potus F, Vinck J, Ranchoux B, Johnson I, Antigny F, Tremblay E, Breuils-Bonnet S, Perros F, Provencher S, Bonnet S.
INSERM U999
- PhD student
2011 - 2015
Doctorat en physiopathologie de l'hypertension artérielle pulmonaire.
Publications dans des revues internationales avec comité de lecture:
1) Mitomycin-Induced Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease: Evidence From Human Disease and Animal Models.
Circulation. 2015 Jun 30. pii: CIRCULATIONAHA.115.014207.
Perros F, Günther S, Ranchoux B, Godinas L, Antigny F, Chaumais MC, Dorfmüller P, Hautefort A, Raymond N, Savale L, Jaïs X, Girerd B, Cottin V, Sitbon O, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Montani D.
2) Endothelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition in Pulmonary Hypertension.
Circulation. 2015 Mar 17;131(11):1006-18.
Ranchoux B, Antigny F, Rucker-Martin C, Hautefort A, Péchoux C, Bogaard HJ, Dorfmüller P, Remy S, Lecerf F, Planté S, Chat S, Fadel E, Houssaini A, Anegon I, Adnot S, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Perros F.
3) Chemotherapy-induced pulmonary hypertension: role of alkylating agents.
Am J Pathol. 2015 Feb;185(2):356-71.
Ranchoux B, Günther S, Quarck R, Chaumais MC, Dorfmüller P, Antigny F, Dumas SJ, Raymond N, Lau E, Savale L, Jaïs X, Sitbon O, Simonneau G, Stenmark K, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Humbert M, Montani D, Perros F.
4) Nebivolol for improving endothelial dysfunction, pulmonary vascular remodeling,and right heart function in pulmonary hypertension.
J Am Coll Cardiol. 2015 Feb 24;65(7):668-80
Perros F, Ranchoux B, Izikki M, Bentebbal S, Happé C, Antigny F, Jourdon P, Dorfmuller P, Lecerf F, Fadel E, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Bogaard HJ, Eddahibi S.
5) N-acetylcysteine improves established monocrotaline-induced pulmonary hypertension in rats.
Respir Res. 2014 Jun 14;15:65.
Chaumais MC, Ranchoux B, Montani D, Dorfmüller P, Tu L, Lecerf F, Raymond N, Guignabert C, Price L, Simonneau G, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Humbert M, Perros F.