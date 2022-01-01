Menu

Benoît RANCHOUX

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et Pneumologie de Québec - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2015 - maintenant Pathophysiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

    1) MicroRNA networks in pulmonary arterial hypertension: share mechanisms with cancer?
    Curr Opin Oncol. 2016 Jan;28(1):72-82.

    Courboulin A*, Ranchoux B*, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Perros F, Bonnet S. * equal contribution

    2) Potassium Channel Subfamily K Member 3 (KCNK3) Contributes to the Development of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
    Circulation. 2016 Apr 5;133(14):1371-85

    Antigny F, Hautefort A, Meloche J, Belacel-Ouari M, Manoury B, Rucker-Martin C, Péchoux C, Potus F, Nadeau V, Tremblay E, Ruffenach G, Bourgeois A, Dorfmüller P, Breuils-Bonnet S, Fadel E, Ranchoux B, Jourdon P, Girerd B, Montani D, Provencher S, Bonnet S, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Perros F.

    3) MiR-223 Reverses Experimental Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
    Am J Physiol Cell Physiol. 2015 Jun 17:ajpcell.00149.2015

    Meloche J, Le Guen M, Potus F, Vinck J, Ranchoux B, Johnson I, Antigny F, Tremblay E, Breuils-Bonnet S, Perros F, Provencher S, Bonnet S.

  • INSERM U999 - PhD student

    2011 - 2015 Doctorat en physiopathologie de l'hypertension artérielle pulmonaire.

    Publications dans des revues internationales avec comité de lecture:

    1) Mitomycin-Induced Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease: Evidence From Human Disease and Animal Models.
    Circulation. 2015 Jun 30. pii: CIRCULATIONAHA.115.014207.

    Perros F, Günther S, Ranchoux B, Godinas L, Antigny F, Chaumais MC, Dorfmüller P, Hautefort A, Raymond N, Savale L, Jaïs X, Girerd B, Cottin V, Sitbon O, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Montani D.

    2) Endothelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition in Pulmonary Hypertension.
    Circulation. 2015 Mar 17;131(11):1006-18.

    Ranchoux B, Antigny F, Rucker-Martin C, Hautefort A, Péchoux C, Bogaard HJ, Dorfmüller P, Remy S, Lecerf F, Planté S, Chat S, Fadel E, Houssaini A, Anegon I, Adnot S, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Perros F.

    3) Chemotherapy-induced pulmonary hypertension: role of alkylating agents.
    Am J Pathol. 2015 Feb;185(2):356-71.

    Ranchoux B, Günther S, Quarck R, Chaumais MC, Dorfmüller P, Antigny F, Dumas SJ, Raymond N, Lau E, Savale L, Jaïs X, Sitbon O, Simonneau G, Stenmark K, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Humbert M, Montani D, Perros F.

    4) Nebivolol for improving endothelial dysfunction, pulmonary vascular remodeling,and right heart function in pulmonary hypertension.
    J Am Coll Cardiol. 2015 Feb 24;65(7):668-80

    Perros F, Ranchoux B, Izikki M, Bentebbal S, Happé C, Antigny F, Jourdon P, Dorfmuller P, Lecerf F, Fadel E, Simonneau G, Humbert M, Bogaard HJ, Eddahibi S.

    5) N-acetylcysteine improves established monocrotaline-induced pulmonary hypertension in rats.
    Respir Res. 2014 Jun 14;15:65.

    Chaumais MC, Ranchoux B, Montani D, Dorfmüller P, Tu L, Lecerf F, Raymond N, Guignabert C, Price L, Simonneau G, Cohen-Kaminsky S, Humbert M, Perros F.

  • Genprocess - Porteur de projet

    2010 - 2011 Valorisation d'un procédé de production et purification de protéines recombinantes en vue d'une création de start-up en Biotechnologies.

    - Porteur de projet
    - Management d'une équipe de 3 personnes

    - Incubation à "Val d’Oise Incubation"
    - Finalistes des concours Genopole

    - Recherche de partenaire et d'investisseurs
    - Vulgarisation de la communication pour public non scientifique
    - Optimisation de production et purification de protéine recombinante en système bactérien

  • Griffith University - Australia - Stagiaire recherche

    2010 - 2010 Production and study of thermophilic enzymes from Fervidobacterium nodosum

  • Pherecydespharma - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Accelerated evolution of the bacteriophage T4 recognition system proteins

Formations

Réseau