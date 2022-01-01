Benoît RICATEAU-DUPUIS

-
Safran Aircraft Engines
- MARKET DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
Courcouronnes
2015 - maintenant
-
Safran Aircraft Engines
- REGIONAL SALES DIRECTOR
Courcouronnes
2006 - 2015
For CFM INTERNATIONAL, POWERJET, SNECMA, in charge of Airbus A320 family / A340, Boeing 737, Sukhoi Superjet 100 – engines/services sales, in the following countries: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Armenia, United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, Yemen, and Russia.
-
Safran Aircraft Engines
- AREA SALES MANAGER
Courcouronnes
2001 - 2006
In charge of Dassault Alphajet, Mirage F1, Mirage 2000 family and Mikoyan, Mig AT - military engines sales, in the following countries: United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece, and Thailand.
-
Safran
- GROUP REPRESENTATIVE, Strategic Planning Direction
Paris
2000 - 2001
Sales & marketing of diesel engines for SMA (Société de Motorisation Aéronautique) to the general aviation aircraft manufacturers (Cirrus Design, Maule, Cessna, Socata…).
-
Safran Landing Systems
- MARKETING & SALES MANAGER, High Performance Vehicles
Vélizy-Villacoublay
1995 - 2000
For MESSIER-BUGATTI, Carbone Industrie, in charge of marketing and sales of advanced C/C composite brakes for supercars (Brabus, Ruf, Ferrari, BMW M, Venturi …), in the following countries: Germany, Italy, England, USA and France.
-
Safran Aircraft Engines
- MARKETING & SALES MANAGER, Diversification
Courcouronnes
1990 - 1995
For the Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP), Solid Propulsion and Composites Division, in charge of marketing and sales of thermo-structural composite materials (missiles, heat treatment, waste management, testing, synthetic diamond markets), in the following countries: Germany, Belgium, France and USA.
-
Safran Aircraft Engines
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR US OPERATIONS
Courcouronnes
1989 - 1990
For the Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP) / SNECMA Inc., San Francisco, California / USA, In charge of nuclear fusion (McDonnell Douglas, PPPL) and high temperature fasteners (Lockheed, NASA, etc.) market development in the USA. SICBM, Tomahawk programs follow-up (Aerojet, General Dynamics, Kaiser Aerotech, etc.).