Benoît RICATEAU-DUPUIS

Courcouronnes

HIGHLY EFFICIENT SALES AND MARKETING SPECIALIST, WITH EXPERIENCE IN HIGH TECHNOLOGIES ON INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Key attributes include:

• Potential market identification, market survey management
• Marketing mix and sales strategy definition
• Sales contact initiation
• Sales relations development
• Contract management and negotiation
• Sales follow-up, after-sale
• Competition monitoring and technology forecasting

Entreprises

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - MARKET DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    Courcouronnes 2015 - maintenant

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - REGIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

    Courcouronnes 2006 - 2015 For CFM INTERNATIONAL, POWERJET, SNECMA, in charge of Airbus A320 family / A340, Boeing 737, Sukhoi Superjet 100 – engines/services sales, in the following countries: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Armenia, United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, Yemen, and Russia.

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - AREA SALES MANAGER

    Courcouronnes 2001 - 2006 In charge of Dassault Alphajet, Mirage F1, Mirage 2000 family and Mikoyan, Mig AT - military engines sales, in the following countries: United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece, and Thailand.

  • Safran - GROUP REPRESENTATIVE, Strategic Planning Direction

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Sales & marketing of diesel engines for SMA (Société de Motorisation Aéronautique) to the general aviation aircraft manufacturers (Cirrus Design, Maule, Cessna, Socata…).

  • Safran Landing Systems - MARKETING & SALES MANAGER, High Performance Vehicles

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1995 - 2000 For MESSIER-BUGATTI, Carbone Industrie, in charge of marketing and sales of advanced C/C composite brakes for supercars (Brabus, Ruf, Ferrari, BMW M, Venturi …), in the following countries: Germany, Italy, England, USA and France.

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - MARKETING & SALES MANAGER, Diversification

    Courcouronnes 1990 - 1995 For the Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP), Solid Propulsion and Composites Division, in charge of marketing and sales of thermo-structural composite materials (missiles, heat treatment, waste management, testing, synthetic diamond markets), in the following countries: Germany, Belgium, France and USA.

  • Safran Aircraft Engines - DEPUTY DIRECTOR US OPERATIONS

    Courcouronnes 1989 - 1990 For the Société Européenne de Propulsion (SEP) / SNECMA Inc., San Francisco, California / USA, In charge of nuclear fusion (McDonnell Douglas, PPPL) and high temperature fasteners (Lockheed, NASA, etc.) market development in the USA. SICBM, Tomahawk programs follow-up (Aerojet, General Dynamics, Kaiser Aerotech, etc.).

