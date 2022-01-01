Benoît RICHEUX

- From a technical background, learned customer culture and business requirements, but still about hacking together some tech

- Focused on delivering genuine and measurable customer end benefits through customer partnership approach

- Driven by initiative and status quo challenge as a team process; product development & UX design enthusiast

- Experienced IT management and transformation consultant with a recognised record in customer management and crisis resolution



Role skills :

• (Pre-)Sales processes and services contracting

• Project management and methodologies

• Solutions and services architecture

• Information Security principles and technicals

• Customer success management

• Experience with multiple industries including retail, media, banking, insurance, government

• Bilingual in French and English, basic Spanish



Technical skills :

• Systems and applications integration & lifecycle

• Virtualisation and containerisation

• Configuration Management and Orchestration

• Software development

- Mostly server side (Python, PHP)

- Web front-end and client side (HTML,CSS,JS)

• The usual protocols and services toolbox (HTTP, DNS, REST/SOAP, etc.)



Mes compétences :

Management

Linux