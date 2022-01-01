Menu

Benoît RICHEUX

LONDON

En résumé

- From a technical background, learned customer culture and business requirements, but still about hacking together some tech
- Focused on delivering genuine and measurable customer end benefits through customer partnership approach
- Driven by initiative and status quo challenge as a team process; product development & UX design enthusiast
- Experienced IT management and transformation consultant with a recognised record in customer management and crisis resolution

Role skills :
• (Pre-)Sales processes and services contracting
• Project management and methodologies
• Solutions and services architecture
• Information Security principles and technicals
• Customer success management
• Experience with multiple industries including retail, media, banking, insurance, government
• Bilingual in French and English, basic Spanish

Technical skills :
• Systems and applications integration & lifecycle
• Virtualisation and containerisation
• Configuration Management and Orchestration
• Software development
- Mostly server side (Python, PHP)
- Web front-end and client side (HTML,CSS,JS)
• The usual protocols and services toolbox (HTTP, DNS, REST/SOAP, etc.)

Entreprises

  • Global-e - Solutions Architect

    2017 - maintenant

  • Independent Contractor / Freelance - Practice Manager

    HARDRICOURT 2014 - 2017 - Expertise in project management, opportunities development and IT strategy reassessment

  • Novell - Consulting Team Lead South Europe and Middle East

    2012 - 2013 - Consulting Services Lead for South Europe and Middle East operations
    - Project Manager on Infrastructure and IT Management for large accounts in South EMEA
    - Involved in various activities including education, sales processes, technical delivery, strategy and business relations

  • Novell - IT Consultant & Practice Manager

    2010 - 2012 - Datacenter management solutions consultant
    (Systems lifecycle, virtualization & network services)
    - Project Manager for large accounts

  • Independent Contractor - Linux & iOS Independent Consultant and Trainer

    HARDRICOURT 2009 - 2010

  • Prestige Reseaux - Linux Expert

    2008 - 2009 Linux Expert on Novell Products
    - Consulting & Training
    (OES, eDirectory, Groupwise, Zenworks suite, SUSE Linux, Kiwi)

  • SUPINFO - Linux Trainer

    PARIS 2007 - 2009 - Linux and Solaris Trainer for Supinfo students in France, China & Canada
    - Courses writing and delivery

  • SUPINFO - Linux Community Manager

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 - Organize courses writing and teachers for campuses in France and abroad
    - Manage the Linux student community on events, projects

Formations

