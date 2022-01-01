Benoît RICHEUX

- From a technical background, learned customer culture and business requirements, but still about hacking together some tech
- Focused on delivering genuine and measurable customer end benefits through customer partnership approach
- Driven by initiative and status quo challenge as a team process; product development & UX design enthusiast
- Experienced IT management and transformation consultant with a recognised record in customer management and crisis resolution
Role skills :
• (Pre-)Sales processes and services contracting
• Project management and methodologies
• Solutions and services architecture
• Information Security principles and technicals
• Customer success management
• Experience with multiple industries including retail, media, banking, insurance, government
• Bilingual in French and English, basic Spanish
Technical skills :
• Systems and applications integration & lifecycle
• Virtualisation and containerisation
• Configuration Management and Orchestration
• Software development
- Mostly server side (Python, PHP)
- Web front-end and client side (HTML,CSS,JS)
• The usual protocols and services toolbox (HTTP, DNS, REST/SOAP, etc.)
Mes compétences :
Management
Linux